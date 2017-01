To our listeners and readers:

On the eve of the Trump presidency, we will be publishing letters from you to a loved one. Would you join us?

You can love Trump or hate him. You can write three sentences or a thousand words. All we ask is that you speak from the heart. Some questions to get you thinking:

*What is most important to you right now?

*What goes through your mind when you think about the next four years?

*How do you believe your life will change with Trump as president?