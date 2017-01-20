Shooting during protest against Breitbart editor at University of Washington

One person was shot during a protest at the University of Washington against a controversial editor for the conservative website Breitbart.

Milo Yiannopoulos was about 45 minutes into his speech at Kane Hall when he stopped for a moment then told the crowd that police had told him there had been a shooting.

The Seattle Police Department said one person was shot in the abdomen. The Seattle Fire Department said the man had suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Harborview Medical Center.

The man is in critical condition and has been taken to surgery, according to Susan Gregg, spokesperson for Harborview.

There had been clashes between protesters and people trying to enter the speech. Police said protesters threw paint balls and bricks, and there were reports of punches being thrown.

Yiannopoulos has criticized feminism and the Black Lives Matter movement, and he was banned from Twitter last year.

This is a breaking news event and this story will be updated.