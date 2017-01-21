 Seattle women brought it with these sassy protest signs | KUOW News and Information

Seattle women brought it with these sassy protest signs

  • Donna Dean-Wright holds a sign at the Seattle womxn's march on Saturday morning.
    KUOW Photo/Isolde Raftery

Editor's note: Some protest signs may be a little too, er, brazen for some.

“There will be hell toupée.”

“Hell yes, we’re ovary-reacting.”

“Golden rule not golden showers.”

Those were just three messages on homemade posters at the Seattle womxn’s march on Saturday, one day after the inauguration of President Donald Trump. The march stretched 3.6 miles, from Judkins Park to Seattle Center, and the crowd stretched the entire duration of the route.

“We have to fight hate with humor,” said Mickie Nowinski, whose sign read, “Tiny hands, huuuge asshole.”

While many of the signs were decidedly more sober calls to action, many were punny. And then some admitted they had no words – “UGH!” read one sign; “I don’t even know where to begin,” read another.

There were signs that connected Trump to Putin and Russia (“Congratulations Comrade Trump”), but most of the punny ones focused on how he looks — skin tone, notoriously small hands, hair — and personality.

Some of these signs were works of art, and most had some amount of glitter. And they were a hit. People took photos of funny signs and made conversation with people holding them.

To be fair, there were many hilarious signs that we didn’t photograph. For example, there was one about a cheetah (or maybe a Cheeto?) that had everyone in stitches, but we unfortunately missed the sign and couldn’t quite hear what it said because a giant puppet got in the way. (Those puppets! They're for another story.) 

Lisa Pfeiffer of Seattle conceived of this sign, Hell yes, we're ovary-reacting, at the Seattle womxn's march on Saturday.
Credit KUOW Photo/Isolde Raftery

Mickie Nowinski said she wanted to fight hate with humor, hence her sign. Several others had signs with similar language.
Credit KUOW Photo/Isolde Raftery

Brenda Tincher of Beacon Hill in Seattle had two, double-sided signs that she brought to the Seattle womxn's march on Saturday.
Credit KUOW Photo/Isolde Raftery
Michele Murphy, right, and a friend pose for a photo at the start of the Seattle womxn's march on Saturday. Murphy lives in Seattle's Greenwood neighborhood.
Credit KUOW Photo/Isolde Raftery

A sign at the Seattle womxn's march on Saturday.
Credit KUOW Photo/Isolde Raftery
Jing Ralph of Seattle's Maple Leaf neighborhood, holds up two signs, including one made

