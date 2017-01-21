 Huge crowd for women's march buries route through Seattle | KUOW News and Information

Huge crowd for women's march buries route through Seattle

  • Marchers stream down a Seattle street during the women's march on Saturday.
    KUOW photo/Isolde Raftery

Here's how big today's women's march in Seattle is: The front turned onto Fourth Avenue downtown before the back had left Judkins Park. That's a distance of a couple miles.

Tens of thousands were on the 3.6-mile course through the International District and downtown to Seattle Center.

There were also multiple access points along the route. 

There's a lot of energy in the crowd.

“It's a great feeling, it's great to be like 'I am woman!'” said Irene Swanberg, who is marching with friends.

In the sea of people there are a lot of signs in the air in support of women's rights, reproductive rights, and some against President Donald Trump.

March Tracy Rekart said this is a way for her to show her support for what she believes in.

“Seattle is a place that's welcoming and inclusive, I hope for everybody really, even for people who support things I don't support. My goal here is to seek to understand everybody because that's the way forward.”

Marchers got good weather for Saturday's women's march.
Credit KUOW photo/Isolde Raftery

