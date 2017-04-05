 The Record: Wednesday, April 5, Full Show | KUOW News and Information
The Record

The Record: Wednesday, April 5, Full Show

By KUOW Staff 2 hours ago
    KUOW Photo/John Ryan

Governor Jay Inslee is a guest this hour. He'll tell you who will pay for Bertha's tardiness and whether President Trump has ever threatened him for Inslee's opposition to Trump? And who says we've gone too far, shaming one another over who has privilege. We took your calls and asked, have you been called out for being privileged? Have you ever pointed out someone else's privilege. How did that go? We'll hear your stories on The Record. 

I'm a woman of color with cancer. Here's why I can't find a bone marrow donor

By Alexes Harris Mar 31, 2017
Alexes Harris, Sociology Professor at UW
Stacie Youngblood Photography

When Professor Alexes Harris learned she had a rare form of leukemia, she knew she was in a fight for her life. But she didn't realize how difficult it would be to find a bone marrow match as a woman of color. This is her story.

I lived in my car in Ballard for three years

By & Matt Martin Mar 23, 2017
Homeless RV
Flickr Photo/A. Kwanten (CC BY NC ND 2.0)/https://flic.kr/p/Bv6MSo

Robert Loomis had a good job and had just signed a mortgage on a new home then he started having chest pains. This is his story.