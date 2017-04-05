The Record: Wednesday, April 5, Full Show

Governor Jay Inslee is a guest this hour. He'll tell you who will pay for Bertha's tardiness and whether President Trump has ever threatened him for Inslee's opposition to Trump? And who says we've gone too far, shaming one another over who has privilege. We took your calls and asked, have you been called out for being privileged? Have you ever pointed out someone else's privilege. How did that go? We'll hear your stories on The Record.

