The Record: Wednesday, April 12, Full Show

Mayor Ed Murray's attorney Robert Sulkin argues that a physical exam of the Mayor proves that accusations of sexual assault against him are false, which means the lawsuit against the mayor must be dropped. We'll talk with one of the reporters who broke the story.

Also, we imagine a future where small, hybrid electric airplanes fly you to Cannon Beach and Bellingham; the government fills out our tax returns for you; and Jeff Bezos sends you up into space just because he really really wants to.

Listen to the full show above or check out a list of our stories.