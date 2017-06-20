 The Record: Tuesday, June 20, Full Show | KUOW News and Information
Related Program: 
The Record

The Record: Tuesday, June 20, Full Show

By KUOW Staff 2 hours ago
  • KUOW Photo

We'll bring you the latest on Sunday's fatal shooting by Seattle police officer of an African American woman who police say drew a knife.

Also, a Portland band has won the right to trademark a name many consider to be a racial slur. The band is happy. A Seattle law professor is not, he'll tell you why.

And what have you done to buy a home in this spiraling housing market? We'll give you some expert advice and we want to listen to your home-buying story, failure or triumph. 

Listen to the full show above or check out a list of our stories. 

Tags: 
Full Record