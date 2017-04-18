 The Record: Tuesday, April 18, Full Show | KUOW News and Information
Related Program: 
The Record

The Record: Tuesday, April 18, Full Show

By KUOW Staff 1 hour ago
  • KUOW Photo

Today, President Trump goes after the hiring of high-skilled foreign workers. It's part of a campaign that could affect local workers and companies like Amazon and Microsoft. We'll tell you who might win and lose. Speaking of local tech giants former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer is launching a project to tell you how your government works. It's called USAFacts. Is Ballmer responding to Trump's alleged war on facts? And Seattle officials insist that any new sports stadium would have minimal public financing. But other cities are offering teams tons of public financing. What makes us so special?

Listen to the full show above or check out a list of our stories. 

Tags: 
Full Record

Related Content

Local growers gamble big on Cosmic Crisp apples

By & Matt Martin 1 hour ago
Dan Charles

Jeannie Yandel speaks with NPR food reporter Dan Charles about a new apple variety coming to Washington state known as the Cosmic Crisp. Washington grows 70 percent of the apples in the United States, and Red Delicious is the largest single variety grow in the state.

But Americans don't really buy Red Delicious apples anymore. Only half of the 2016 crop has been sold. And the majority of those have gone overseas. Most American shoppers like other varieties - the Honeycrisp, the Gala, the Pink Lady. So apple growers are changing things up. They're hoping Cosmic Crisp will be a big hit among apple lovers. 

Mayor Murray's editorial, annotated

By Apr 17, 2017
Eli Sanders, Rob McKenna and Mayor Ed Murray participate in KUOW's 'Week in Review' in front of a live audience at the Vera Project on Fri. July 31, 2015.
KUOW File Photo/Gil Aegerter

A week ago, a man with the initials D.H. filed a lawsuit saying that Seattle Mayor Ed Murray had paid him for sex as a teenager in the 1980s. D.H., who at 15 could not legally consent to sex with an adult, alleges sexual abuse.