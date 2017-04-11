The Record: Tuesday, April 11, Full Show

Fake news. You know it when you see it, right? You'd never fall for it and you'd certainly never share it. We'll talk with a UW researcher who found most of us get tricked by fake news stories even if we don't realize it. But that's not the really scary part. The really scary part is where those stories come from.

Also, the video of a man getting dragged off a United Express flight has led to calls for a United boycott it's prompted a defense of the United staff from the airline. We'll talk about what you're really entitled to when you buy an airline ticket. Spoiler alert: you're not entitled to much. And we'll talk about the places in Seattle that have disappeared and why those places might best be considered ghosts. All coming up on the Record.

Listen to the full show above or check out a list of our stories.