The Record: Thursday, Jan 19, Full Show

When Barack Obama began his presidency, Democrats complained that Republicans weren't giving him a chance. Now another new president is being inaugurated and Seattle's new Democratic Congresswoman is skipping it. She'll tell you why.

Another way to oppose a presidency is to write a song. We'll play you some local protest music and ask whether protest music matters anymore.

And you'll meet the woman the University of Washington calls its highest risk researcher because she's treating people who want to kill themselves.

