 The Record: Thursday, Jan 19, Full Show | KUOW News and Information
Related Program: 
The Record

The Record: Thursday, Jan 19, Full Show

By KUOW Staff 41 minutes ago
Related Program: 
The Record
  • studio record
    KUOW Photo/Gil Aegerter

When Barack Obama began his presidency, Democrats complained that Republicans weren't giving him a chance. Now another new president is being inaugurated and Seattle's new Democratic Congresswoman is skipping it. She'll tell you why. 

Another way to oppose a presidency is to write a song. We'll play you some local protest music and ask whether protest music matters anymore. 

And you'll meet the woman the University of Washington calls its highest risk researcher because she's treating people who want to kill themselves.

Listen to the full show above or check out a list of our stories. 

Tags: 
Full Record

Related Content

Write a letter to a loved one before Trump is president

By Jan 14, 2017
Flickr photo by Bo ("call me Daniel") Gao. (CC BY-ND 2.0) https://flic.kr/p/7KH9gD

To our listeners and readers:

On the eve of the Trump presidency, we will be publishing letters from you to a loved one. Would you join us?

You can love Trump or hate him. You can write three sentences or a thousand words. All we ask is that you speak from the heart. Some questions to get you thinking: 

*What is most important to you right now?

*What goes through your mind when you think about the next four years? 

*How do you believe your life will change with Trump as president?

Jacob Lawrence's art touched the world. His teaching changed Seattle

By Jan 17, 2017
Jacob Lawrence in the Studio, 1983
Photo/Mary Randlett, courtesy UW Special Collections

I first met the artist Jacob Lawrence in his attic. That was more than 30 years ago, on a gray day, not so unusual for Seattle. 