Mayor Murray's lawyer: Medical exam shows case should be dropped

Ed Murray’s lawyer says a doctor’s exam shows sexual assault allegations against the Seattle mayor are false.

Listen to the full news conference by Bob Sulkin, attorney for Seattle Mayor Ed Murray, on sex allegations against the mayor.

A civil lawsuit filed last week against Murray accuses him of raping a teenager in the 1980s. The lawsuit describes a mole or lump on Murray’s genitals.

But on Tuesday, attorney Bob Sulkin said the mayor underwent an examination by a doctor, who found no sign of such a mark.

He called the lawsuit's description "the heart of the allegation."

"Why this allegation was put in the complaint was because it is so private," Sulkin said. "This is why it was put in and it's false."

Sulkin called for the lawsuit to be dropped.

Sulkin and Murray’s personal spokesman provided the news media with copies of the medical exam conducted on the mayor Monday.

A lawyer for the plaintiff, identified in the lawsuit as D.H., declined to immediately comment to KUOW on Sulkin’s statement.

In the lawsuit, D.H. alleges that Murray paid him for sex and sexually assaulted him in 1986 when he was 15. The suit also alleges that Murray knew the plaintiff was underage at the time. The age of consent was — and still is — age 16 in Washington state.

D.H. is now 46 and lives in Kent.

Murray would have been in his early 30s at the time D.H. claims the sexual contact was taking place.

Two other men say Murray abused them as well, according to the Seattle Times. The Times said those men considered filing lawsuits about a decade ago when Murray was a state lawmaker but their attorney later withdrew.

Murray vigorously denies the allegations. He said in a press conference last Friday that he'll continue to serve as mayor and continue to run for re-election.

A statement from a spokesman last week said: “These false accusations are intended to damage a prominent elected official who has been a defender of vulnerable populations for decades.”

Before these allegations were made, Murray had been expected to have a relatively easy re-election bid. The deadline for filing for mayor is May 19.

The Seattle City Council is not commenting on the allegations against Murray.