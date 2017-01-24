 6 things to know about undocumented immigrants in Washington state | KUOW News and Information

6 things to know about undocumented immigrants in Washington state

“We’re going to build a wall,” President Donald Trump said at his first White House press conference. Given the controversial talking point from his campaign is now a national promise, here's a few things worth knowing:

1. The population of undocumented immigrants is rising in Washington and a handful of other states.

Not one of those states will touch the proposed border wall. 

2. Of the estimated 250,000 undocumented immigrants living in Washington state, most are from Mexico.
3. If you have a child in public school, you probably know someone who has immigrated here illegally. An elementary school classroom has on average two students with an undocumented parent.

4. About 5 percent of Washington state's workforce doesn't have the right to work here.

5. Many of these workers pick our fruit and vegetables and hang our drywall.

6. And, yes, they pay taxes. On average, an estimated 10.8 percent of their income goes to state and local taxes.

An average Washington resident pays 8.9 percent (source: taxfoundation.org). 

immigration
government

