You can recycle bottle caps! And styrofoam! And...

Do you ever come across an item - bottle caps, styrofoam - you’re not sure you can recycle? Or did you read the story about China no longer accepting our recyclables and panic? Elijah Wolfson, science editor at the news outlet Quartz, spoke to Bill Radke about the global economy that trades in cardboard boxes and tin cans.

And for a perspective on recycling that’s closer to home, Kevin Kelly joined Bill for a listener question and answer. Kelly is general manager of Recology Cleanscapes, a sorting facility in the Georgetown neighborhood of Seattle. (He also won $15 off Bill in a conversation about his own recycling behavior.)