 You can recycle bottle caps! And styrofoam! And... | KUOW News and Information
Related Program: 
The Record

You can recycle bottle caps! And styrofoam! And...

By & Adwoa Gyimah-Brempong 42 minutes ago
  • Bales of cardboard, left, and mixed paper, right, are shown on the loading dock at the Recology CleanScapes Materials Recovery Facility on Tuesday, October 31, 2017, on S. Idaho St., in Seattle.
    Bales of cardboard, left, and mixed paper, right, are shown on the loading dock at the Recology CleanScapes Materials Recovery Facility on Tuesday, October 31, 2017, on S. Idaho St., in Seattle.
    KUOW Photo/Megan Farmer

Do you ever come across an item - bottle caps, styrofoam - you’re not sure you can recycle? Or did you read the story about China no longer accepting our recyclables and panic? Elijah Wolfson, science editor at the news outlet Quartz, spoke to Bill Radke about the global economy that trades in cardboard boxes and tin cans.

And for a perspective on recycling that’s closer to home, Kevin Kelly joined Bill for a listener question and answer. Kelly is general manager of Recology Cleanscapes, a sorting facility in the Georgetown neighborhood of Seattle. (He also won $15 off Bill in a conversation about his own recycling behavior.)

Related Content

After controversial flier, Burien neighbors fight back with 'love letters'

By & Oct 31, 2017
Gretchen Lemon writes a letter of support on Monday, October 30, 2017, in Burien.
KUOW Photo/Megan Farmer

A few days after a controversial flier circulated in Burien, a neighborhood group is fighting back with a mass mailing of their own.

The flier that started uproar came from a group called Respect Washington and listed names and addresses of people who are allegedly undocumented and accused of crimes.

How things got weird between Seattle and Amazon

By , & 14 hours ago
Amazon employees walk in front of a map highlighting 238 cities that submitted bids for Amazon's second headquarters in the lobby of the Day 1 building on Tuesday, October 24, 2017, in Seattle.
KUOW Photo/Megan Farmer

So.

It’s been a little tense in Seattle since Amazon started shopping around for a new city to love.