 Why white liberals need to figure out how to talk about race | KUOW News and Information

Why white liberals need to figure out how to talk about race

By & Jamala Henderson 11 minutes ago
  • Professor Ralina Joseph at the University of Washington says to just start talking about race.
    Professor Ralina Joseph at the University of Washington says to just start talking about race.
    University of Washington

Why is race so hard to discuss? Ralina Joseph, founding director of the University of Washington’s Center for Communication, Difference, and Equity, talked about coded racial language, from Seattle liberals to Trump. This is a transcript from her interview, lightly edited for clarity.


Sometimes that code from liberals might be in a particularly so-called colorblind manner, where if you are trying to describe someone, you will trip over yourself to name everything except race. Even though this might be the only African-American person in the room; to name race would be somehow be racist.

Part of the problem is seeing race as such a problem that it cannot even be identified or named. On the other hand, we have the Trump campaign rolling out slogans such as “Make America great again.”

Donald Trump doesn’t use racially coded language. He uses racially explicit or race-baiting language. For example, when he talks about Mexicans being rapists and murderers; that is quite explicit. Then on the other hand, he can follow that up with talking about ending immigration and sending back illegal aliens — which again, that itself is barely coded.

This combination of the two, having the explicit language and the coded language is really what helps to create this new dynamic form of Trump-era racism.

The danger of using racially coded language is that we don't name racism when it's operating. Because we're not able to name it, we're then not able to deal with it. We're not able to break it down; we're not able to attack it in the ways in which it needs to be attacked to create our solutions. We need to have some language identify precisely what it is.

I think for the most part, many of us do know when this is operating. People of color can see when race is being named in code.

I think white people need to open up to hear people of color's critiques. At this particular moment, people need to do more listening and asking, “How is what I'm saying racially coded?” And to step back and to hear that full answer and figure out how to change. And to understand when a person of color then identifies something as racially coded, you have to believe that our experience is true.

You can't then dismiss that as, “Well that's your opinion, or that's not what I meant.” We have to think about the true impact of those words and actions, even if they appear to be coded and benign to some people. If the impact on people of color is racism, then those words are racist and those actions are racist. 

Jamala Henderson can be reached at jhenderson@kuow.org. Katherine Banwell can be reached at kbanwell@kuow.org.

Tags: 
race
race and equity
language
feature

Related Content

Racism and #journalismsowhite: A personal story from KUOW's general manager

By , & Jan 4, 2017
KUOW general manager Caryn Mathes
KUOW Photo

Journalism is so white.

That’s a criticism of newsrooms in America, and the numbers show that it’s true: In radio, just 13 percent of journalists are people of color.

I escaped Nazi Germany. I see its ideology alive in America today

By Franz W. Wassermann M.D. Dec 30, 2016
Franz W. Wasserman, 96, lives in Seattle. He was 12 when Hitler rose to power in Germany.
Courtesy of Margie Bone

A call to action:

I was born in Munich, Germany, in 1920. I lived there during the rise of the Nazi Party and left for the U.S.A. in 1938. 

A slave mother's love in 56 carefully stitched words

By & Dec 23, 2016
The bag Rose, a slave and mother, gave to her 9-year-old daughter the day she was sold away. They never saw each other again.
Courtesy of Middleton Place Foundation

For about $300, a 9-year-old girl named Ashley was sold as a slave.

Her mother, Rose, remained a house slave at a mansion in South Carolina.