Why the Travis County Sheriff’s Office Can Ignore ICE Detention Requests

“[A] dangerous game of political Russian roulette.” That’s how Texas Gov. Greg Abbott described Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez’s immigration policy, which was released Friday.



Hernandez’s policy pivots significantly from that of her predecessor. It states that the sheriff’s office will no longer recognize requests from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to detain people booked into the county jail.

In a letter to Hernandez on Monday, Abbott called the policy “shortsighted.” But it’s not illegal.

It’s clear from a plain-language reading of the law that complying with ICE’s detention requests is not mandatory, said Stephanie Taylor, an immigration lawyer with Hansen & Taylor, PLLC.

In other words, detainment requests from the federal government are often simply that: requests. Some local entities have even faced lawsuits for following them.

“The detainers do not require any evidence that someone’s actually deportable,” said Robert Painter, interim executive director for American Gateways, a legal aid nonprofit. “It’s basically ICE sending a memo over to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office and saying, ‘Hey, we want to check on this guy. Can you hang onto them for a while until we can come get them?’”

In 2014, an appeals court judge sided with a man who had been detained per ICE’s request in Lehigh County, Pa. After he posted bail, the man was held for three days – until the federal agency realized he was indeed a U.S. citizen.

“When you are complying with a request, you are instituting a second arrest or extending an arrest at the request of ICE without any probable cause,” Painter said.

In Abbott’s letter to Hernandez, he said he has serious public safety concerns about releasing a person charged with a crime who may also be an undocumented immigrant. Part of Hernandez’s policy, though, would be to recognize ICE detainer requests for people charged with murder, aggravated sexual assault and human trafficking. The policy also recognizes detainer requests accompanied by a warrant – per law.

But Abbott’s letter was more than just a slap on the wrist. It was to remind Travis County of a change he made in 2015 to grants awarded by the state’s Criminal Justice Division. At the time, Abbott said compliance with ICE detainer requests would be a condition of those grants.

Currently, Travis County receives $1.8 million in grants from the Criminal Justice Division. None of them fund anything to do with immigration; instead, they pay for things like the county’s Prostitution Prevention Program and Drug Diversion Court. Nearly 18 employees draw their salaries from these grants.

Taylor said it’s uncertain that cutting off this funding would be legal.

It was not the county that made the policy, she said; it was the sheriff. “The sheriff is beholden to her constituents, those who elected her. … For the state to threaten to cut county funds based on a sheriff’s policies seems questionable, legally.”

