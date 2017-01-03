 When Washington freezes, so do invasive bugs | KUOW News and Information

When Washington freezes, so do invasive bugs

By 55 minutes ago
  • Mountain pine beetles will be challenged by the current cold weather.
    Flickr Photo/Government of Alberta (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0) https://flic.kr/p/o3U8ax
  • Some species of bark beetles burrow into live tree tissues causing massive die offs such as this one. The red pines in this photo, from a forest in B.C. in 2007, are dead.
    Flickr Photo/Simon Fraser University (CC BY 2.0) https://flic.kr/p/e8SuTi
  • The larval feeding of bark beetles cause a characteristic pattern of feeding channels.
    Flickr Photo/NATT-at-NKM (CC BY 2.0) https://flic.kr/p/eAZnQA

You can thank this cold weather for making Washington's forests healthier in the new year. Forests, and backyard gardens, rely on bouts of cold weather to kill off invasive pests.

State climatologist Nick Bond has one particular bug in mind: the bark beetle. They take advantage of mild conditions, like Washington experienced the past two winters in a row.

Bond: "Lack of cold weather has helped promote infestations of bark beetles that do real damage to forests. And so, these kind of cold air outbreaks can knock back those populations and keep our ecosystem healthier."

Bark beetles are responsible for killing millions of trees in the western U.S.

Slug eggs may not survive the current cold weather.
Credit Flickr Photo/AJC1 (CC BY-SA 2.0) https://flic.kr/p/raUxC7

Bond says this week's weather could also help gardeners. Slug eggs may not live through the cold snap.

It has already been a good winter for snowpack, with snow levels above normal in Washington’s mountains. The snow will help prevent summertime drought, by supplying water to watersheds and farmers as it melts.

Bond says that with a changing climate, we may see warmer winters in the future.

insects
weather

