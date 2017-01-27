 When sports and politics mix | KUOW News and Information
Related Program: 
Speakers Forum

When sports and politics mix

By 1 hour ago
Related Program: 
Speakers Forum

Some people say that sports and politics don’t mix. Sports and politics writer Dave Zirin and Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett got together recently to test that theory. Mix it up they did. The two had a lot to talk about, and not just concerning sports.

Zirin has the distinction of being The Nation magazine’s first sports writer in 150 years. UTNE Magazine named him one of “50 Visionaries Who Are Changing Our World.” Michael Bennett is a Pro Bowl MVP, a Super Bowl Champion, and the founder and president of the Bennett Foundation, whose mission is to fight obesity.

Bennet spoke with Zirin at Town Hall Seattle on January 5. Garfield High School teacher and activist Jesse Hagopian introduced the discussion. Sonya Harris recorded their talk.

Please note: This talk contains unedited language of an adult nature.

Listen to the full version below:

Tags: 
sports
politics
life

Related Content

Has Seattle always been so progressive?

By Jan 24, 2017
Violet and Norward Brooks in front of a house they struggled to buy due to discrimination.
KUOW Photo/Caroline Chamberlain

The results of the recent presidential election has revealed stark divisions in this country.

This is especially clear in Seattle, where we’re notorious for being one of the most progressive cities in the country.


#WomensMarchSeattle could help change the nation and here's how

By Jan 23, 2017
The 1913 suffrage parade in Washington, D.C., and the women's march in Seattle on Saturday.
Library of Congress / KUOW photo/Joshua McNichols

In 1913, a lot of women were pissed at President Woodrow Wilson, so they marched on Washington. Wilson had just won the presidential election, but unlike one of his opponents, he opposed giving women the right to vote.

So women’s suffrage activists led by Alice Paul decided it was time for a protest march on Washington.