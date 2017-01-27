When sports and politics mix

Some people say that sports and politics don’t mix. Sports and politics writer Dave Zirin and Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett got together recently to test that theory. Mix it up they did. The two had a lot to talk about, and not just concerning sports.

Zirin has the distinction of being The Nation magazine’s first sports writer in 150 years. UTNE Magazine named him one of “50 Visionaries Who Are Changing Our World.” Michael Bennett is a Pro Bowl MVP, a Super Bowl Champion, and the founder and president of the Bennett Foundation, whose mission is to fight obesity.

Bennet spoke with Zirin at Town Hall Seattle on January 5. Garfield High School teacher and activist Jesse Hagopian introduced the discussion. Sonya Harris recorded their talk.

Please note: This talk contains unedited language of an adult nature.

Listen to the full version below: