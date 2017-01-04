 When it comes to substance abuse and soldiers, confidentiality helps | KUOW News and Information

When it comes to substance abuse and soldiers, confidentiality helps

By 24 minutes ago
  • A poster for the study promised confidentiality. Army policy doesn't allow for confidential treatment for substance abuse.
    A poster for the study promised confidentiality. Army policy doesn't allow for confidential treatment for substance abuse.
    photo courtesy of UW Innovative Programs Research Group

Heavy alcohol use and binge drinking are on the rise in the military. And many service members with a problem don’t voluntarily seek treatment.

Research from the University of Washington found that allowing soldiers to assess the impacts of their drinking confidentially can help them cut down.


There are lots of reasons military service members are more prone to abuse alcohol than their civilian counterparts:  They’re mostly male, they’re mostly young and they’re under a lot of stress.  

Benjamin Nordstrom is familiar with the factors that lead to this stress. He is the chief clinical officer at  Phoenix House, a substance abuse treatment center. “Certainly the isolation in some of the posts, the fact culturally that it's kind of a closed institution, lead to drinking patterns that are not always healthy,” Nordstrom said.

Nordstrom said there’s another big reason why drinking is a particular problem in the military:  Service members can’t seek help without their commanders finding out.

“A lot of it is  the concern about stigma. It's the concern about derailing careers,” Nordstrom said. “People really get concerned that it's going to lead to them not being able to deploy, it's not going to allow them to get promoted, or it's going to get them into some kind of trouble.”

Researchers have known for years that the lack of confidentiality in the military can keep problem drinkers from getting help. A recent study showed the possible benefits of discreet intervention.

The University of Washington School of Social Work invited soldiers at nearby Joint Base Lewis-McChord to examine their drinking habits. Posters that recruited the soldiers made it clear that their commanders wouldn’t be notified.

After the soldiers were assessed, counselors talked with soldiers about their drinking during a single 60-minute phone call. During the call, counselors acted as a sounding board to help  participants reflect on the role that alcohol or drugs played in their life.

Study director Denise Walker at the UW’s Innovative Programs Research Group said this intervention allowed study participants to understand the consequences of their drinking without fearing for their jobs. Even the study name, Warrior Checkup, had a purpose.

“It’s just a checkup,” Walker said. “And with this project another barrier that is really eliminated is they don't even have to walk into a building that would ordinarily say 'Army substance abuse program.' They don't even need to do that. They just need to pick up the phone.”

The results were promising. When researchers checked back six months later the soldiers in the study cut their average number of drinks per week nearly in half, from 32 to 14.

“You can imagine the effects on your health if you're drinking 32 drinks a week and then go down to 14,” Walker said. “But also 14 drinks per week is actually within healthy guidelines that the National Institute on Alcoholism and Alcohol Abuse considers to be a relatively healthy level of drinking.  So not only were these reductions statistically significant, they're clinically meaningful.”

But so far Walker's research remains just research.

The Army has experimented in the past with confidential substance abuse intervention programs but has yet to roll them out Army wide. The Department of Defense even funded Walker's study.

Lt. Col. Christopher Ivany, Army director of psychological health, said the issue of confidentially is complex because of the Army's mission.  

“There has not been any regulatory changes as of yet in that area,” Ivany said. “But what I can tell you is that the Army is looking at all the options to determine if those are possible. And if so, what the best way is to go about that.”

Walker – whose research was published in the Journal of Consulting and Clinical Psychology – said she has contacted leaders at JBLM about the study but has heard nothing back.  Though the Army has long been reluctant to provide confidential substance abuse treatment, Walker said soldiers need what she calls “a safe place” to talk candidly about their drinking.

Tags: 
alcohol
Army
health

Related Content

Getting Emotions 'Switched On' After Decades Of Asperger’s

By editor Mar 22, 2016

John Elder Robison wrote about his inability to read others’ emotions in his 2007 memoir “Look Me in the Eye: My Life With Asperger’s.”

In his late 40s, he was invited to test a new treatment that might increase his emotional receptivity. The experiment had some impact on his ability to read emotions, but the effects weren’t all beneficial.

'Rats!' Say rodents to Seattle's new building code

By Dec 31, 2016
Adam Truitt, owner of Pest Fighter, sets traps for rats in an alley behind the University Book Store in Seattle. There are two kinds of rats in Seattle, the Norway rat and the roof rat.
KUOW Photo/Mike Kane

2017 may not be a good year for Seattle’s booming rat population.

The city’s new building code as of Jan. 1 requires developers to get rid of rats from any property they plan to tear down.

This is how crazy-making Seattle traffic has become

By Dec 27, 2016
Park and rides like this one at Mountlake and I-5 are filling too early
Flickr photo/SounderBruce (CC BY-SA 2.0) http://bit.ly/2hjshle

6:30 a.m. 

That's how early you better show up to a park and ride lot to land a spot these days. 

As traffic worsens in King and Snohomish counties, drivers are avoiding the gridlocked highways by driving to a free park and ride lot where they pick up the bus or train. As such, those park and rides are filling up at increasingly early hours.