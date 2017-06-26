When de-escalation fails: How Michael Taylor ended up shot

Charleena Lyles was shot by police in Seattle on June 18. Last fall, a similar shooting happened on the day when the homeless camp called the Jungle was shut down. Police shot a man named Michael Taylor.

Like Charleena Lyles, he was allegedly holding a knife. He and Lyles were both people of color, shot by white police officers. And in both cases, officers had warning that mental health issues might complicate the encounter.

We’re going back in time, to the day Seattle Police shut down the jungle. Lots of people were stressed out. Social Worker Michael Volz was there, pleading with police officers to bring in crisis counselors. Later, Volz, who prefers the pronoun "they," told me what they said to police: “It seems you are very ill equipped to handle this situation.”

Volz was concerned because many of the people being forced out of the jungle struggled with mental illness and addiction. They said they told Sergeant Heidi Tuttle, the officer in charge, “'These people are in crisis. And so, you need to have crisis workers out here to help them.'" According to Volz, the Sergeant told them the police had it under control. She had crisis workers on call, or "on standby."

That day, it felt like everyone was on edge. Teams of police and teams from Union Gospel Mission met briefly to coordinate, but then split up and operated separately.

KUOW Producer Ann Kane and I were walking through the jungle on a dirt trail, observing all of this, and we came to this part of the path where there wasn’t anybody else around.

These two guys started walking towards us. They stopped right in front of us, taking up the whole width of the trail. One of them threatened us, told us he’d mess us up if we didn’t give him 10 bucks right now. I pulled out the money and handed it over.

“I should have asked you for a hundred,” he joked.

Then he seemed to have second thoughts, and he tried to give it back. “I give you your money back," he offered as we passed. "No, please. This isn’t a robbery – please ...”

But we just walked on. The encounter passed so quickly, we didn’t take the time to dissect what was happening. I just wanted out of there.

Through all of this, the second guy pretty much stayed out of it. That guy was Michael Taylor.

A little later, Michael Taylor came up to us and apologized. My coworker and I were standing right by the police, at one of the entrances to the Jungle, but Taylor walked right up to us.

He was a little hard to understand, so he had to repeat himself a few times. But I understood his message:

I apologize. That guy I was with was out of control. I’m not like that. I don’t do things like that to people.

At the time I found it strange, that he’d sought me out to apologize an hour after he’d watched a guy take my money. But then I read a remembrance his father shared with the South Seattle Emerald about how Michael Taylor had suffered from "delayed response syndrome." It’s a condition that sometimes rendered him unable to make good split-second decisions. He needed a little extra time to think things over.

Thirty-five minutes after Taylor apologized to me, the police found him with a knife in his hand, facing another man.

They shot him.

“You know, we’re called to a scene that’s in chaos. And it’s critical that we make a split-second decision to keep everybody safe right there," Joe Winters told me, when I asked him about the police de-escalation techniques he teaches at the police academy just south of Seattle. They call it Crisis Intervention Training.

Winters walks police through scenario after scenario, so that when they encounter a situation in the real world, they don't have to think, they just know what to do. “So if I came to a scene where an individual had a knife," Winters said, "I would be like ‘Drop the knife, now!’” The force of his voice, commanding me to drop the knife, almost blew out my recorder.

Then, in a much softer tone, he said, “And then, once I realized I got his attention, I’d be like: ‘Okay now, this is what we’re gonna do. You’re gonna put the knife on the ground slowly, you’re gonna turn around and put your hands behind your back.'

“As you can see, I’m still having that authority, but I’m not screaming at them," he said. "I’m not yelling. I’m not adding to that chaos, and keeping it, you know, whirling around like a tornado.”

Winters says social workers and scientists have worked hard to make this de-escalation more effective. “We have come so far. You know, years back, we resorted to yelling at people. And as they got louder, we got louder.”

There’s a moment, in the police report obtained by the Seattle Times, when Sergeant Heidi Tuttle shouted at Michael Taylor and then had to assess his response.

Taylor can be hard to understand. Sergeant Tuttle interpreted Taylor’s words as something about refusing to put the knife down.

Taylor can take time to react. Sergeant Tuttle read his expression as fearlessness. And when Taylor looked from one officer to the other, Tuttle thought he was “assessing which one he wanted to lunge towards.”

The man Taylor was fighting with said Taylor took a few steps towards the police officers. When that happens - when an officer commands somebody to drop their weapon and they don’t do it, “we may have to go to lethal force,” said Joe Winters.

I pushed trainer Joe Winters on this. Why can’t you just shoot somebody in the leg? Why do you have to shoot to kill?

“Have you ever fired a weapon?” he asked me.

“No.”

“Have you ever handled a pistol or a rifle before?”

“No.”

“Okay, it can be a very difficult thing to handle a pistol and be able to hit your target in a split second decision,” he said. “We do a lot of firearms training. You’re taught just to hit center mass. In a split second, trying to aim for an arm, you can probably think that you may miss. We’re not sharp shooters.”

Winters said there’s always a temptation to second guess the decisions officers make. He advised, “Trust that our officers and deputies are being trained well to go out and assess split second decisions and make the appropriate decision for a good outcome.”

Here’s another similarity between Charleena Lyle’s shooting and Michael Taylor’s shooting: In neither case could we describe the outcome as good.

Remember how the social worker Michael Volz said they were pleading with Sergeant Tuttle, the officer in charge, to send in crisis workers? That same officer shot Michael Taylor.

Volz said they were furious inside. “I was just talking to you. I was standing right there, hours earlier. And then you shot and killed somebody after brushing me off,” they recalled thinking.

But for all Volz’s frustration, they said we can’t blame everything on the police. Volz said we don’t spend money on mental health or addiction like we need to. Then we ask officers to pick up the slack. “They’re being trained to shoot to kill, they’re being trained to talk people down... suicide… I mean, what the hell do we want people to do? They can’t be everything.”

One more thing about cases like Michael Taylor and Charleena Lyles: Sometimes it takes a long time to get closure.

Eight months have passed since Michael Taylor was shot. The inquest into his shooting begins Tuesday, June 27.