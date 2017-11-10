Well it’s 1, 2, 3, what are you fighting for, now? Bill Ayers has some ideas

The name Bill Ayers rings a bell for people of a certain age. He is one of the icons of 60’s and 70’s counterculture and anti-Vietnam War movements. As a young man he became a founder of the notorious leftist radical organization The Weather Underground. One of the groups’ goals was to overthrow the U.S. Government. They orchestrated a string of bombings of public offices. In 1970, three members were killed when a bomb they were building exploded. Ayers became a fugitive for a time after that incident.

The Ayers’ legacy rang a bell again in 2008 when Republicans linked him to presidential candidate Barack Obama, in an effort to associate Obama with radical ideals. Subsequent investigations showed the two did not have close ties.

Ayers has had a long career as a teacher. He is known for his work as an education reformer. He recently retired from his position as a Distinguished Professor of Education at The University of Illinois.

Bill Ayers is the author of many books, including “Fugitive Days: A Memoir,” “Teaching Toward Freedom: Moral Commitment and Ethical Action in the Classroom,” “Public Enemy: Confessions of an American Dissident,” and “Demand the Impossible!: A Radical Manifesto.” He spoke at Impact Hub Seattle in Pioneer Square on November 1, in a conversation hosted by Northeastern University-Seattle.

Please note: This recording contains unedited language of an adult nature.