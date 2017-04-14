Week in Review: Mayor Murray, United Airlines, How 'Bout Them Mariners

The attorney for Seattle Mayor Ed Murray says a doctor's exam knocks down a key claim made by a man accusing the mayor of sexual assault, and the case should be dropped.

A United Airlines passenger threatens to sue the airline after the entire internet watches video of police dragging him out of his seat and off the plane.

Washington state lawmakers want you to put down your phone behind the wheel, even at red lights.

And the Mariners unveil a statue of Ken Griffey, Jr., just in time to turn around their rough start to the 2017 season.

All with guest host Luke Burbank in front of a live studio audience.

Get caught up on the news:

This week's panel:

Luke Burbank @lukeburbank, host of the TBTL podcast and public radio's Live Wire

Phyllis Fletcher @phyfletch, managing editor at the Northwest News Network

Joni Balter @jbalter, host of Civic Cocktail on the Seattle Channel

Dave Ross @thedaveross, host of Seattle's Morning News on KIRO FM