Week in Review: Election roundup, #MeToo in Olympia

  • L-R: Joni Balter, Bill Radke, C.R. Douglas, Natalie Brand
Haven't voted yet? Your ballot is due on Tuesday. We'll catch you up on the latest election news with help from Seattle Channel's Joni Balter, KING 5 political reporter Natalie Brand and Q13 political analyst C.R. Douglas.

And more women are coming forward to say a former state lawmaker touched them inappropriately or made unwanted sexually charged comments. How are allegations of sexual harassment and abuse being handled in Olympia? Our capitol correspondent Austin Jenkins joins us with an update.

Related Content

Former Staffer Says Washington House Failed To Protect Her From Sexual Harassment By Lawmaker

A former legislative assistant for Washington state House Democrats says she was sexually harassed by Rep. Jim Jacks nearly two years before he was forced to resign for “inappropriate behavior,” but that the House’s system for addressing misconduct failed her.

Why Jessyn Farrell didn’t report her sexual harassment in Olympia

Jessyn Farrell was a state legislator representing northeast Seattle. She was also a candidate for Seattle mayor.
Jessyn Farrell wants to see a profound culture shift in Olympia.

Full debate: Cary Moon and Jenny Durkan square off for Seattle mayor

Mayoral candidates Jenny Durkan, left, and Cary Moon are shown on a screen during a mayoral debate viewing party on Tuesday, October 24, 2017, at Optimism Brewing Company in Seattle.
Seattle mayor candidates Cary Moon and Jenny Durkan met Tuesday, October 24, 2017, in a debate broadcast live on KUOW and televised by KING 5. Geekwire and Seattle City Club were also co-hosts.

The debate at Starbucks corporate headquarters was moderated by KUOW’s Ross Reynolds and KING 5 political reporter Natalie Brand.

Washington State Senate Race Breaks Spending Record

Candidates are breaking spending records in a special election that will decide which party controls the Washington Senate.

Republican Jinyoung Englund and Democrat Manka Dhingra are vying to fill an open state Senate seat in Washington’s 45th legislative district which stretches from Kirkland to Duvall.