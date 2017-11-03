Week in Review: Election roundup, #MeToo in Olympia

Haven't voted yet? Your ballot is due on Tuesday. We'll catch you up on the latest election news with help from Seattle Channel's Joni Balter, KING 5 political reporter Natalie Brand and Q13 political analyst C.R. Douglas.

And more women are coming forward to say a former state lawmaker touched them inappropriately or made unwanted sexually charged comments. How are allegations of sexual harassment and abuse being handled in Olympia? Our capitol correspondent Austin Jenkins joins us with an update.