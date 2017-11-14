WATCH: Attorney General Jeff Sessions Testifies Before House Lawmakers

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is headed back to Capitol Hill today to testify before the House Judiciary Committee.

In what will be Sessions' fourth testimony before lawmakers in a year, the attorney general is expected to answer questions about his contact with Russian officials during the Trump campaign. But, as NPR's Carrie Johnson notes, the Republican-led committee will also likely touch on the Department of Justice's evaluation of whether to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate the Clinton Foundation.

Watch a livestream below courtesy of PBS Newshour.

