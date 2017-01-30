 'Vanilla brother' Tim Wise takes on white privilege and politics | KUOW News and Information
Related Program: 
Speakers Forum

'Vanilla brother' Tim Wise takes on white privilege and politics

By 35 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Speakers Forum
  • Author and activist Tim Wise
    Author and activist Tim Wise
    FLICKR PHOTO/Penn State (CC BY NC ND 2.0)/https://flic.kr/p/jbLpvD

Tim Wise is an author, activist and educator known for his commitment to exposing and countering racism. He grew up in Tennessee and went to college in New Orleans, where he became involved in efforts to oppose Ku Klux Clansman David Duke’s political aspirations. Dr. Cornel West referred to Wise as “a vanilla brother in the tradition of John Brown.”

Wise is the author of several books, including his memoir, “White Like Me: Reflections on Race from a Privileged Son,” “Dear White America: Letter to a New Minority,” and his latest, “Under the Affluence: Shaming the Poor, Praising the Rich and Sacrificing the Future of America.”

He spoke at The University of Washington’s Kane Hall on January 27, as part of the UW Graduate School public lecture series “Equity and Difference: Privilege.”

Please note: This talk contains unedited language of an adult nature.

Listen to the full version below:

Tags: 
race
arts

Related Content

Where are the black kids in Seattle's gifted program?

By Jan 26, 2017
Courtesy of Juanita Ricks

When Juanita Ricks’ biracial daughter Alexandra tested into the highly gifted program, Ricks, who is black, and her then-husband, who is white, toured the school Alexandra would attend: Washington Middle School in the Central District.


Syrian refugee, 7 months pregnant. Flight to join Seattle family, cancelled.

By 17 hours ago
This Syrian mother does not know when her family will be reunited again. Click through for more photos taken by her 11-year-old daughter, Alaa.
KUOW Photo/Liz Jones

This week was meant to be a reunion for the Al Halabi family. They’re Syrian refugees who live just south of Seattle. Two grown children, still in Turkey, were set to fly here Monday. One of them is almost seven months pregnant.  But the president’s immigration ban means they’ll remain separated indefinitely.


Lessons in loving your neighbor from the Muslims and Mormons next door

By & Matt Martin Jan 26, 2017
Gordon Wilson sits next to Tanvir Rahman at the KUOW Studios.
KUOW PHOTO/ISOLDE RAFTERY

A couple of weeks ago, a fire destroyed a Bellevue mosque. So their neighbors stepped up.

Members of the Mormon Church next door offered to share their building to give their Muslim neighbors a place to pray.