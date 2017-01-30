'Vanilla brother' Tim Wise takes on white privilege and politics

Tim Wise is an author, activist and educator known for his commitment to exposing and countering racism. He grew up in Tennessee and went to college in New Orleans, where he became involved in efforts to oppose Ku Klux Clansman David Duke’s political aspirations. Dr. Cornel West referred to Wise as “a vanilla brother in the tradition of John Brown.”

Wise is the author of several books, including his memoir, “White Like Me: Reflections on Race from a Privileged Son,” “Dear White America: Letter to a New Minority,” and his latest, “Under the Affluence: Shaming the Poor, Praising the Rich and Sacrificing the Future of America.”

He spoke at The University of Washington’s Kane Hall on January 27, as part of the UW Graduate School public lecture series “Equity and Difference: Privilege.”

Please note: This talk contains unedited language of an adult nature.

Listen to the full version below: