UW's 'sanctuary' campus tested after student is arrested

This fall, a well-liked and top student at the University of Washington went missing. His wife was in a panic.

“Not knowing what had happened, if he was OK,” said Rebecca Fatty.

When he finally called, it was from the immigration detention center in Tacoma.

Now the case of Bangally Fatty is testing the idea of what it means to be a "sanctuary" campus for undocumented immigrants. Students and faculty at the UW are trying to get him released.

Bangally Fatty made the dean’s list last year. His teachers in the international studies program describe him as outstanding. They want him back on campus.

His wife wants him back home with her and their 4-month-old daughter, Sunkaruh.

Rebecca Fatty says that her husband took on the role of baby whisperer whenever Sunkaruh got fussy.

“He would like to hold her and sing to her,” she said. “Not really a song but a little tune that they’d sing to babies back home.”

Back home is The Gambia in west Africa.

Bangally Fatty came to the U.S. on a student visa 15 years ago. He hit some troubles after that.

His school funding fell through. He was alone, and sometimes homeless. He got by on odd jobs, and as he puts it “made some bad choices.” In 2011, he was caught transporting marijuana in Oklahoma. A judge later ordered him to be deported.

But that order stalled, because The Gambia refused to accept deportees. Until recently.

“And so it went from being married and working on this parenting thing together to being a single parent,” Rebecca Fatty says.

She ended her maternity leave early to return to work as a nurse practitioner. She gave up their apartment and moved in with her sister’s family.

Every few days, she takes Sunkaruh to the detention center in Tacoma. They visit Bangally, on the opposite side of a glass window.

How does he react when he sees his daughter?

“I think most of our time is spent trying to get her to smile,” Rebecca said.

On the UW campus, people who know Bangally say he’s turned his life around. And when his wife called them for help, they jumped into action.

Professor Angelina Godoy helped spearhead the effort.

She described Bangally as “an incredibly conscientious and thoughtful student. We were really eager to do whatever we could to support him.”

There had been a lot of talk at the UW about what it means to be a sanctuary campus.

After President Donald Trump’s election, fears surfaced that undocumented students would be increasingly at risk.

Faculty discussed how to respond if Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, reached into their campus.

In a letter last November, UW leaders said they aimed to quote “mitigate any negative future developments for undocumented students.”

Bangally would be their first test.

A UW petition calling for Bangally’s release has nearly 4,000 signatures.

Students are organizing a “teach-in.”

And a UW law clinic has taken up his case. They discovered he may be eligible for a special visa to stay here. And for now, his deportation is on hold again.

Bangally has a bond hearing later this month. And a judge could allow him to return home while his case continues.

Godoy thinks it’s a first for the campus – to know about a student picked up by ICE.

“There must have been others who you know stopped coming to class one day and nobody ever knew why,” she said. “And in a way that's what disturbs me the most and makes me want to make sure that we don't continue to tolerate this sort of silent siphoning off of our students from our campus.

She wants this petition, this legal effort, and the students who’ve organized support to send a clear message – that they care.

ICE officials were unable to provide details about Bangally’s case.

For now, school is over for Bangally Fatty. He tried to keep up with his classes, from detention. But with just one hour a day for computer time, there was just no way.

Still, Rebecca Fatty is thankful.

“I don't know where I would be without the UW right now,” she said. “I think he would already be deported and back in the Gambia if it weren't for University of Washington stepping up. I hope other universities can emulate what they've done for us.”