U.K. Prime Minister Calls For Early Election

British Prime Minister Theresa May has announced that she is calling for early elections on June 8.

"At this moment of enormous national significance, there should be unity here in Westminster," she said in televised remarks in front of 10 Downing Street, referring to the U.K.'s negotiations to leave the European Union.

"But instead, there is division," May said, accusing other political parties of putting up obstacles.

"What they are doing jeopardizes the work we must do to prepare for Brexit at home, and it weakens the government's negotiating position in Europe," May added. "If we do not hold a general election now, their political game-playing will continue, and the negotiations with the European Union will reach their most difficult stage in the run-up to the next scheduled election."

Before this announcement, the next U.K. general election was scheduled to take place in 2020.

