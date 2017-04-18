Treat yourself to Washington-grown poems this National Poetry Month

Each week during National Poetry Month, we're featuring a poem by a Pacific Northwest poet, curated by KUOW's Elizabeth Austen. Most are drawn from the new anthology "WA 129."

Featured poems:

"Holy and Black" by Seattle poet Quenton Baker, from his 2016 collection "This Glittering Republic."

"Maple Grove," by Spokane-area poet Laurie Klein, from "WA 129." Audio courtesy of Laurie Klein.

“Coroner’s Report,” by Spokane high school student Ben Read, from “WA 129.” Audio courtesy of KPBX in Spokane.

“Pioneer Square Pile Driver” by poet and Seattle Arts and Lectures associate director Rebecca Hoogs, from “WA 129.” We will post audio soon.

“Mount Rainer,” by Belleuve artist and author Vikram Madan, from “WA 129.” We will post audio soon.

“WA 129,” edited by Washington State Poet Laureate Tod Marshall and published by Sage Hill Press, features poems by professional writers as well as amateur poets, and includes work by nationally acclaimed Washington State writers Sherman Alexie, Tom Robbins, and Tess Gallagher.

The collection includes 129 poems—one for each year of statehood.

"WA 129 celebrates the ways Washington State inspires us—all of us," said Marshall. "We include work from first-time poets and professional writers, from young students and retirees, and from big and small towns from the Pacific to the Palouse. I'm hoping this book captures the voice of our state at this moment in our history."

The Washington State Poet Laureate is a program of Humanities Washington and the Washington State Arts Commission.