 Treat yourself to Washington-grown poems this National Poetry Month | KUOW News and Information

Treat yourself to Washington-grown poems this National Poetry Month

By 1 hour ago
  • Seattle poet Quenton Baker and Spokane high school student Ben Read have poems published in a new anthology titled "WA 129."
    Seattle poet Quenton Baker and Spokane high school student Ben Read have poems published in a new anthology titled "WA 129."
    Helen Peppe/Sophie Carter

Each week during National Poetry Month, we're featuring a poem by a Pacific Northwest poet, curated  by KUOW's Elizabeth Austen. Most are drawn from the new anthology "WA 129." 

Featured poems:

"Holy and Black" by Seattle poet Quenton Baker, from his 2016 collection "This Glittering Republic."

"Maple Grove," by Spokane-area poet Laurie Klein, from "WA 129." Audio courtesy of Laurie Klein.

“Coroner’s Report,” by Spokane high school student Ben Read, from “WA 129.” Audio courtesy of KPBX in Spokane.

“Pioneer Square Pile Driver” by poet and Seattle Arts and Lectures associate director Rebecca Hoogs, from “WA 129.” We will post audio soon. 

“Mount Rainer,” by Belleuve artist and author Vikram Madan, from “WA 129.” We will post audio soon. 

The cover of "WA 129," an anthology edited by Washington State Poet Laureate Tod Marshall
Credit Courtesy of Sage Hill Press

“WA 129,” edited by Washington State Poet Laureate Tod Marshall and published by Sage Hill Press, features poems by professional writers as well as amateur poets, and includes work by nationally acclaimed Washington State writers Sherman Alexie, Tom Robbins, and Tess Gallagher.

The collection includes 129 poems—one for each year of statehood.

"WA 129 celebrates the ways Washington State inspires us—all of us," said Marshall. "We include work from first-time poets and professional writers, from young students and retirees, and from big and small towns from the Pacific to the Palouse. I'm hoping this book captures the voice of our state at this moment in our history."

The Washington State Poet Laureate is a program of Humanities Washington and the Washington State Arts Commission.

Tags: 
poetry
arts

Related Content

'Am I not an immigrant?' Echoes of Sojourner Truth in this Seattleite's poem

By Mar 8, 2017
Claudia Castro Luna

Bill Radke and Elizabeth Austen mark International Women's Day with a conversation about a poem that echoes across 150 years of activism.

Seattle civic poet Claudia Castro Luna performs Sojourner Truth's "Ain't I A Woman?" It's based on a speech Truth gave at a women's rights convention in 1851. Castro Luna responds with a poem of her own reflecting her perspective as an immigrant from El Salvador in "Am I Not An Immigrant?"  


Washington's poet laureate grapples with his art in a time of political upheaval

By Feb 9, 2017
Tod Marshall, Washington state poet laureate
Amy Sinisterra

Washington state poet laureate Tod Marshall has just completed the first half of his two-year term. KUOW's Elizabeth Austen (Marshall's predecessor in the role) checks in with him about what it's like to travel the state talking poetry in a time of political upheaval.

Marshall reads a brand-new, as-yet-untitled poem that wrestles with, among other things, a persistent double-standard of accountability.