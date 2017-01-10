Travis County D.A. to Bring Case Against Rep. Dawnna Dukes

Prosecutors will ask a grand jury to indict state Rep. Dawnna Dukes, who was sworn into her position earlier today, on charges of misusing campaign funds and tampering with government documents. Travis County prosecutors and the Texas Rangers will bring their case to jurors next Tuesday, the District Attorney’s office confirmed.

The case against Dukes moves forward as she made a surprising announcement earlier this week – that she would return to her position at the state Legislature instead of resigning, as she announced in September . While Dukes’ name remained on the November ballot, many expected that the state would call a special election to replace her once she officially resigned from her post. Several stepped up to run, including former Austin city council member Sheryl Cole.

Nine out of 12 grand jurors will need to seek indictment for the case to go forward.