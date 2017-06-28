Top Stories: Poll Shows Disapproval Of Trump, GOP Health Plan; Venezuela Attack

Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Just 17 Percent Of Americans Approve Of Republican Senate Health Care Bill.
-- Trump Fails To Reach Beyond Base, As Independents' Disapproval Grows.
-- Venezuelan Police Helicopter Fires On Supreme Court, Interior Ministry.
-- Sarah Palin Sues 'New York Times', Says Editorial Defamed Her.
And here are more early headlines:
Enormous Wildfire Still Out Of Control In Utah. (KUER)
Safety Questions After N.Y. Subway Car Derails, Injuring Several. (New York Times)
Cyber Attacks Around The World; Ransom Demanded. (Washington Post)
Islamist Militants Force Southern Filipino Women Into Sex Slavery. (Telegraph)
Border Wall Prototype Construction Underway In Calif. (San Diego Union-Tribune)
Germany Clears Building; Siding Similar To That In Deadly London Fire. (Sydney Morning Herald)
VIDEO: Man Rescued From River By California Highway Patrol. (Los Angeles Times)