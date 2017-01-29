Texas Congressional Support for Trump Refugee Ban Falls Along Party Lines

WASHINGTON — Texas politicians both praised and railed against President Donald Trump's executive order that banned refugees from seven predominantly Muslim countries, with one Texas Republican distancing himself on Sunday from the order's implicit religious test for refugees.



Five Texas Republicans lined up behind Trump's wide-ranging Friday executive order banning refugees' entry into the U.S., even as protesters and attorneys flooded airports across the country and in Texas to dispute detainments.

Former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani, a close but unofficial adviser to the president, told Fox News late Saturday that U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul of Austin was an integral player in pulling the policy together.

A spokeswoman for McCaul clarified the Texas Republican's role: "Chairman McCaul and Giuliani wrote a white paper on extreme vetting for then-candidate Trump. It did not include a Muslim ban."

Travelers from Syria, Iran, Iraq, Yemen, Sudan, Somalia and Libya are barred from entering the United State for the next 90 days, per Trump’s Friday executive order. The ban set off chaos in major airports across the country on Saturday, where refugees in transit were detained.

The actual legal merits of the ban have been widely questioned, and a New York City federal judged blocked some aspects of the order.

“It’s not based on religion,” Giuliani added. “It’s based on places where there are substantial evidence that people are sending terrorists into our country.”

McCaul praised the executive order on CNN on Friday, later clarifying his position on Sunday. And McCaul will be at the center of the implementation of this policy, as the House Homeland Security Committee, which he chairs, provides oversight of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Throughout the weekend, that department sparked outrage when CBP officials denied attorney requests to see detainees at Washington's Dulles International Airport.

Back in Texas, Republicans slowly lined up behind Trump.

U.S. Rep. Joe Barton of Ennis backed the ban, but told McClatchy: "We have heard of brief delays among constituents and are empathetic to any inconveniences while traveling."

U.S. Rep. Roger Williams defended the ban on CNN and U.S. Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Heath, praised it on Facebook.

But most Republican members of Congress — including the states' two U.S. senators, John Cornyn and Ted Cruz, were silent. The quiet stance illustrates the stunned, behind-the-scenes concern within GOP Congressional circles.

U.S. Rep. Kay Granger, a Fort Worth Republican, rode closer to the fence, according to McClatchy DC. "I am convinced that President Trump made the decision because he believes it will make us safer," she said in a statement. "I cut funding that would increase the number of refugees coming from Syria when I was briefed that we could not adequately vet that population before granting them refugee status to the United States."

But at the same time, she pressed the president to take a balanced approach. "The job of the President is to defend and protect our nation," she said. "We must also protect our well-earned position as a caring and humanitarian nation. I pray we do both."

Sources close to House GOP leadership told the Tribune on Sunday that while most Republicans backed stronger screenings, they found the disorganized rollout and incendiary images of elderly people being detained at U.S. airports to be stunning.

Democrats — who are essentially powerless in the matter — were in unison with their outrage.

U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey of Fort Worth announced on Twitter he was at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, one of the country's largest airports, assisting the detained.

U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro of San Antonio, blamed House and Senate leaders for having "ceded" their power to Trump. "President Trump's ban on Muslim refugees betrays American values while undermining national security and economic prosperity," Castro added in a later tweet.

U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson of Dallas tweeted in support of refugees and immigrants on Sunday afternoon. She said she was waiting to be briefed by her staff so she could "fully provide assistance and guidance to those who need it during this time."

U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Houston called on Trump to rescind his order. "As Americans, we are best when we are true to the values we hold dear, beginning with fidelity to the Constitution and the laws of the United States," Jackson Lee said in a statement. "The executive order issued last Friday by President Trump is a radical departure from these principles and I call upon him to rescind this order immediately."

U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Austin, tweeted his opposition to the executive order Saturday night. "Enough with this hate and fear," Doggett tweeted. "We are a land of immigrants. A #MuslimBan would hurt us all. #NoBanNoWall."

And while he made no formal statement criticizing the policy, U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke of El Paso asked constituents to reach out to his office for assistance and he retweeted commentary opposing the ban. From The Texas Tribune

