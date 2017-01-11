 Tears and defiance in Seattle as Obama says farewell | KUOW News and Information

Tears and defiance in Seattle as Obama says farewell

By & 57 minutes ago
  • President Barack Obama's farewell address plays on the TV at Cafe Presse.
    President Barack Obama's farewell address plays on the TV at Cafe Presse.
    KUOW photo/CAROLINE CHAMBERLAIN

As President Obama gave his farewell address Tuesday night, many in Seattle mourned the end of his tenure in the White House.

Among them was Gemma O'Neil, who attended a gathering at Cafe Presse in Seattle last night. As Obama spoke about his wife, Michelle, O’Neil teared up.

She said the Obama presidency will leave a lasting impression in her life.

“It means that somebody like me or who came from a regular family can be president, and do it in just the most beautiful, graceful way.”

Christopher Nolan said he remembers listening to Obama declare his candidacy nine years ago.

“Throughtout the campaign I was a little skeptical of all the talk of hope and change. What could one person or even a group of people accomplish? But now looking back on it and seeing what aspects of his presidency Obama highlighted in his speech, I see we really were able to make a difference.”

Nolan said he liked Obama’s message Tuesday night of perserverance.

“To continue working for what we think should be done in the future. Don’t give up just because of what happened on the national stage of politics. Really, it starts with individuals.

Elise Ballard hope this isn’t the last we hear from the outgoing president.

“I hope that Obama continues to stay involved and remains vocal and articulates what he thinks about what’s going on.”

But elsewhere, others are happy to see him go.

Craig Keller is a Trump supporter and pleased that Obama is leaving office.

“He's been an abysmal president when it comes to immigration and protecting employment for American workers and for that reason I'll be extremely glad that he ride off into the sunset. It's been a bad dream here for eight years.

Keller says he's looking forward to seeing what a Trump presidency will bring.

Bob Brett is a Trump supporter from Olympia.

He says he's grateful for the way Obama has served as president, but he's looking forward to the transition of power.

“I would just urge people to be thankful for President Obama and give president Trump a chance, see what he can do and hope for the best. We want the best for our country and our children and work towards that.”

Brett says the next four years under Trump will be far better than the past eight. 

Tags: 
Donald Trump
politics

Related Content

Fact check: Trump press conference

By 1 hour ago
Donald Trump
Flickr Photo/Gage Skidmore (CC BY SA 2.0)/https://flic.kr/p/9hKraP

The NPR Politics team and reporters across the newsroom will be live-annotating a news conference with President-elect Donald Trump, 8 a.m. PT on Wednesday. We will be fact-checking and providing background to his remarks in real-time. We will be paying special attention to any comments about conflicts of interest, health care and national security.

Why one side of Puget Sound became Trump country in 2016

By Jan 4, 2017
Washington state Senator Tim Sheldon says people in Mason County bought the economic message that Donald Trump was selling.
KUOW Photo / David Hyde

When you first hit the road from Seattle on your way to Mason County there are lots of signs that the economy is buzzing, like construction cranes, shiny new buildings and hybrid cars.

But when you wind around past Olympia into Mason County, you're more likely to see a pickup truck with a gun rack than a Prius. And the average wage in Mason in 2015 was about half as much as in King County.


Seattle Rep. Pramila Jayapal shut down by Joe Biden

By Jan 6, 2017
Pramila Jayapal.
Flickr Photo/Joe Mabel (CC BY SA 2.0)/https://flic.kr/p/zznt82

Donald Trump's electoral victory was made official Friday by members of Congress.

Several Democrats made a last-ditch effort to block him from the presidency. Among them was Seattle's new Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal.