Syrian refugee. 7 months pregnant. Flight to join Seattle family, cancelled.

This week was meant to be a reunion for the Al Halabi family. They’re Syrian refugees who live just south of Seattle. Two grown children, still in Turkey, were set to fly here Monday. One of them is almost seven months pregnant. But as KUOW’s Liz Jones reports, the president’s immigration ban means they’ll remain separated, indefinitely.

The Al Halabi family recently moved to a bigger apartment in Tukwila, to make room for the new arrivals.

Imtithal: My daughter Jaidaa. Son Walid. Husband daughter, Abdulmalik.

That’s Imtithal Al Halabi, the family matriarch.

She’s on a video chat with her daughter, Jaidaa, when I arrive.

Jaidaa’s at her apartment in Turkey. You can see an Arabic-English dictionary on the table.

Her husband is at her side. Their baby is due in April. It’s the first grandchild for this family.

Everyone’s trying to put on a hopeful face. And the effort shows.

But the youngest daughter, Alaa, is a spark of distraction.

She’s 11. She boldly points to my camera and wants a turn.

Reporter: Here, let’s take a picture of your brother. (laughing)

Alaa says someing to her brother in Arabic. And her 19-year-old brother hams it up, flexing his muscles.

Alaa: “Say cheese”. It’s good?

Reporter: That’s nice. You're a photographer! (Check out some of Alaa's photos in the slideshow above.)

The Al Halibi family came here as a family of four - mom, dad, two younger kids. They're pretty new to Seattle.

Imtithal: One month and 17 days.

Reporter: You know the days.

Of course Imtithal knows exactly how long it’s been since she said goodbye to her other children.

Her husband Ahmad says he was worried whether his two older kids would make it here, even before President’s executive order. A family friend interprets for him.

Ahmad: I didn’t want to get ahead of myself and start preparing for baby. A lot offered crib and baby equipment, said things come easily and quickly. I just want for my daughter to come here first and then I’ll be reassured.

Trump’s directive ends the Syrian refugee resettlement program in the U.S., immediately and indefinitely. It also suspends all refugee admissions for four months. And imposes a 90-day ban on travelers from seven predominantly Muslim Countries.

Many Democratic politicians denounce the order as religious bigotry. Many Republicans defend it as a necessary measure for national security.

Politics aside, this father, Ahmad Al Halibi, has a personal message for President Trump.

Ahmad: I respect his decision that he wants to protect his country. I want to say that we are a peaceful people. We just want to live in one place together. All we want is to live in peace.

This family fled their home in Aleppo, and the devastation there, a few years ago. The children missed school. And in Turkey, they found odd jobs to make ends meet – from restaurant work to cell phone repairs.

More than 230 Syrian refugees have been resettled in Washington state since the conflict started there.

Imtithal says she tries to stay strong for her kids in Turkey. Tell them they’ll be together again. Things will get better. But when she talks about this baby girl on the way. Her first grandchild. It hurts.

As they talk, even without understanding any Arabic, you can clearly here one word our languages share: Baby.

For this family, seeing the massive turnout of support these last few days – with crowds at Seattle, and around the country - they say they feel welcome, and at home.

Alaa, the 11-year-old amateur photographer, nods in agreement.

Alaa: It’s good, but if my siblings come here it will be better and better.

At least for now, there’s no path for that to happen.

