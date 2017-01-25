 Surveillance on Seattle's mind in light of Trump presidency | KUOW News and Information

Surveillance on Seattle's mind in light of Trump presidency

By 12 minutes ago

Seattle lawmakers are taking a closer look at surveillance cameras throughout the city. That's in part because information on the FBI's cameras in Seattle is being kept confidential, due to a ruling from U.S. District Court Judge Richard Jones last week.

City Council member Kshama Sawant held a discussion with privacy advocates like the ACLU on Tuesday. She said she's interested in tightening city surveillance laws. She wants to require Seattle City Council approval before any federal agency installs a camera.

Sawant: "As a sanctuary city we should not be filming our general population, and we certainly should not be sending that data to law enforcement agencies now being run by the Trump administration. Many find this chilling, and the council has a duty to protect constituents from being surveilled."

She and other council members noted that some surveillance is appropriate, such as traffic cameras or surveillance for an investigation.

Under Seattle law, city departments must ask for council approval before conducting surveillance or installing cameras. Sawant says federal agencies are able to get around that rule.

Meanwhile, this week the U.S. Senate approved President Trump's appointment for director of the CIA. Mike Pompeo supports expanding surveillance in the U.S.

Tags: 
surveillance
Kshama Sawant
ACLU

Related Content

Has Seattle always been so progressive?

By 17 hours ago
Violet and Norward Brooks in front of a house they struggled to buy due to discrimination.
KUOW Photo/Caroline Chamberlain

The results of the recent presidential election has revealed stark divisions in this country.

This is especially clear in Seattle, where we’re notorious for being one of the most progressive cities in the country.


#WomensMarchSeattle could help change the nation and here's how

By Jan 23, 2017
The 1913 suffrage parade in Washington, D.C., and the women's march in Seattle on Saturday.
Library of Congress / KUOW photo/Joshua McNichols

In 1913, a lot of women were pissed at President Woodrow Wilson, so they marched on Washington. Wilson had just won the presidential election, but unlike one of his opponents, he opposed giving women the right to vote.

So women’s suffrage activists led by Alice Paul decided it was time for a protest march on Washington.


Seattle destroys personal items during homeless camp sweeps, advocates say

By Jan 19, 2017
The homeless encampment known as the Jungle was he scene of a Jan. 26, 2016 shooting that killed two and wounded three.
KUOW Photo/Gil Aegerter

Homeless advocates and two homeless individuals are suing the City of Seattle and the Washington State Department of Transportation over how they treat people's possessions when they clear out homeless encampments.