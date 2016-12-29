 Starting off 2017 with an actual Seattle freeze | KUOW News and Information

Starting off 2017 with an actual Seattle freeze

By 4 minutes ago

It will be a cold start to 2017 in the Seattle area. Forecasters say that as the ball drops New Year's Eve, a cold front starts moving into the northwest from Canada.

Washington state's climatologist, Nick Bond, is monitoring the weather pattern. He says overnight temperatures will drop into the low 20s starting Monday. He says get ready to deal with the cold for some time.

Bond: "We have had short bouts of chilly weather in the last few years, but this one could be a week or longer, and that's something we just haven't seen for a while."

Bond says the last cold snap that lasted a week or longer was in 2008.

Pipes that aren't well insulated could freeze. So could some small ponds or lakes in the Puget Sound area.

Other parts of the northwest will get even colder. Spokane and Bend, Oregon are among the cities expecting temperatures below zero.

Tags: 
weather

Related Content

How much power will President Trump have? This new UW law course can tell you

By & Dec 28, 2016
Donald Trump
Flickr Photo/Gage Skidmore (CC BY SA 2.0)/https://flic.kr/p/9hKraP

University of Washington law students will keep a close watch on President-elect Donald Trump during his first months in office.

The law school is offering a brand-new course on presidential power.


Kennewick Man's Reluctant Custodian Will Be Glad To Give Up The Job

By Dec 20, 2016

The man who watches over the ancient bones of Kennewick Man will soon return them to five Northwest tribes — and he’s happy about that.

Seven unexpected things I learned from my transgender daughter

By Marlo Mack 23 hours ago
Marlo Mack

1) Gender matters, but I have no idea what it is

If a girl can wear anything she likes, and play sports and climb trees, and be a doctor or an astronaut or a senator … and if she can even have a “boy’s body,” what the heck is a girl? I honestly don’t know. But I do know this: It matters to me that I’m a girl. It matters to my daughter. And I bet your gender matters to you too.

2) Fear is inevitable, and fear is irrelevant