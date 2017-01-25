 Secrets and fear of discovery still felt two generations later | KUOW News and Information

Secrets and fear of discovery still felt two generations later

By 25 minutes ago
  • Ron Chew works at the International Community Health Services. He holds a portrait of his parents. His grandfather came to the U.S. illegally during the Chinese Exclusion Act.
    View Slideshow 1 of 2
    Ron Chew works at the International Community Health Services. He holds a portrait of his parents. His grandfather came to the U.S. illegally during the Chinese Exclusion Act.
    KUOW Photo/Ruby de Luna
  • Ron Chew's father hid the grandfather's immigration documents in their basement until near the end of his life.
    View Slideshow 2 of 2
    Ron Chew's father hid the grandfather's immigration documents in their basement until near the end of his life.
    KUOW Photo/Ruby de Luna

The Trump Administration’s talk about changing immigration enforcement is causing anxiety for thousands of immigrants in Washington state who, until now, have had protection.

Even for people who are pillars of the community, the national rhetoric is bringing back memories.

Ron Chew grew up in Seattle’s Chinatown International District. He’s the foundation director at International Community Health Services. He recalls the time his family lived in fear, when anti-immigrant sentiments were running high.

In Ron Chew's words

My grandfather came here illegally, as did 90-plus percent of the Chinese who came and helped build the city. That’s because of laws that didn’t permit the Chinese to come here. You had the Chinese Exclusion Act. So they came here regardless.

I remember growing up as a child, the sense of fear my parents always had about being discovered, and the impact on their kids, which is me and my sister and my brothers and our cousins. We don’t talk about that.

In the case of my father he hid our immigration documents in the basement. I didn’t know he had them until shortly before he passed away. He said, here’s some stuff you should have, which is your family history, and a lot of things they don’t talk about.

Ron Chew holds a portrait of his parents who did not want to talk about how his family came to the states.
Credit KUOW Photo/Ruby de Luna

The conversations were always about staying away from participating in society, lay your head low, don’t talk about anything you don’t have to talk about — which disempowers folks from participating in the process. That’s counter to what you want. You want people to become part of the process and to find their voice.

When things happen on national level, profound impact on the people in the neighborhoods and I see that happening now.

Ron Chew's father hid the family's immigration documents in the basement.
Credit KUOW Photo/Ruby de Luna

Tags: 
immigration

Related Content

Seattle to Trump: We're not backing down

By & 2 hours ago
Fidencio Racine (in red) and Salvador Cruz came down from Mount Vernon to attend the immigration rally at Judkins Park on Friday, May 1, 2015.
KUOW Photo/Liz Jones

Update: Seattle Mayor Ed Murray says Seattle is willing to risk money to stick to its principles.

Six days in to his presidency, Donald Trump made good on his promise Wednesday to build a wall along the southern border with Mexico.

Reunited with grandma, thanks to Obama. Now she may never see her again

By Manuel Valdes & Peter Orsi 4 hours ago
This Dec. 23, 2016 photo shows Tamara Alcala Dominguez reuniting with her grandmother Petra Bello Suarez in their home town of Molcaxac, Puebla state, Mexico, during Alcala's first return home since she left Mexico for the U.S. as a toddler.
AP Photo/Pablo Spencer

MOLCAXAC, Mexico (AP) — Tamara Alcala Dominguez sobbed, barely able to speak, as she buried her face in the sweater of the woman who cared for her when she was a toddler.

6 things to know about the immigrants Donald Trump wants to kick out

By & Jan 24, 2017
Immigration growth
KUOW Graphic/Kara McDermott

“We’re going to build a wall,” President Donald Trump said at his first White House press conference. Given the controversial talking point from his campaign is now a national promise, here are a few things worth knowing: