Seattle's new Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal shut down by Joe Biden

Donald Trump's electoral victory was made official Friday by members of Congress.

Several Democrats made a last-ditch effort to block him from the presidency. Among them was Seattle's new Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal.

Jayapal rose to object to the validity of the Electoral College vote, but she was quickly shot down by Vice President Joe Biden who was chairing the session.

C-Span video records Rep. Jayapal rise and begin to explain her objection. Biden then gavels her.

"No debate. There is no debate. Sections 15 and 17 of title 3 of the United States code require that any objection be presented in writing signed by both a member of the House of Representatives and a senator. Is the objection in writing and not only signed by the member but by a United States senator?" he said.

"Mr. President, even as people waited hours in Georgia," Jayapal started again.

Another gavel.

"There's no debate. There's no debate and if it's not signed by a senator the objection cannot be entertained,” Biden said.

“Mr. President, the objection is signed by a member of the House but not yet by a member of the Senate,” Jayapal replies.

“Well, it is over,” Biden said.

This was met with laughter from many lawmakers, including House Speaker Paul Ryan.

Following the November election, Washington state electors led an effort to block Trump from winning the Electoral College vote.

That attempt failed. President-elect Trump will be officially sworn in on January 20.