When Donald Trump won the presidential election, he made a pledge to every citizen: that he would be president for all Americans. In the weeks before Trump's inauguration, we're going to hear about some of the communities that make up this nation, from the people who know them best, in our series, "Finding America."

The No. 48 bus runs through the Central District of Seattle.

It's a historically black community that Carla Saulter and Gabriel Teodros know well. It's also a neighborhood that is gentrifying as Seattle has boomed in the past decade.