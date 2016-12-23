Seattle traffic isn't getting better and other 2017 predictions

It’s the last Week In Review of 2016. We’ll be taking a look back at the biggest local stories and looking forward to the news of 2017.

Before we say adieu to 2016, we’ll review some of the news that happened this week. Four of the twelve Washington state electors broke with the popular vote, but it wasn’t enough to inspire a “faithless elector” movement. Why did the movement fail?

This week Washington political leaders declared the state a Hate Free Zone, but the announcement was interrupted by protesters of the proposed new youth jail. Should the county move forward with its plan?

We'll tackle these subjects and more on Week in Review.

Listen to the live discussion Friday at noon, join in by following @KUOW and using #KUOWwir

Get caught up on the issues:

KUOW: Is it time to kill the Electoral College?

The Seattle Times: Obama protection of Arctic, Atlantic meant to thwart Trump desires to drill

The Stranger: As Macklemore Joins #NoNewYouthJail, Seattle Moves Ahead with Permits for New Juvie

Panel:

C.R. Douglas @crdouglasq13fox, host

Rob McKenna @robmckenna, former WA state attorney general

Joni Balter host of Civic Cocktail on Seattle Channel

Mike McGinn @mayormcginn, former mayor of Seattle and host of the podcast You, Me, Us, Now