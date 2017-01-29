 Seattle isn't alone: Resistance rises up in the 'burbs | KUOW News and Information

Seattle isn't alone: Resistance rises up in the 'burbs

  • edmonds protest
    Leslie Brown, an activist with Edmonds Neighborhood Action Coalition, shouted into a bullhorn to rally dozens of protesters gathered outside the Edmonds PCC.
    KUOW Photo/Bond Huberman
  • Leslie Brown crosses the street to encourage protesters on an opposite corner. At one point she yelled, "This is not Donald Trump's America, this is our America!"
    Leslie Brown crosses the street to encourage protesters on an opposite corner. At one point she yelled, "This is not Donald Trump's America, this is our America!"
    KUOW Photo/Bond Huberman
  • "It makes no sense what Trump is doing, it's like he's randomly picking countries," says Mike O'day
    "It makes no sense what Trump is doing, it's like he's randomly picking countries," says Mike O'day
    KUOW Photo/Bond Huberman

Before crowds packed a protest in Seattle, another protest was already underway.

Dozens of residents crowded onto the four corners of Edmonds Way and 100th Ave W, a busy intersection where locals go for groceries and commuters zoom past to catch the ferry.

They chanted, "No hate! No fear! Refugees are welcome here!" and cheered as cars blared their horns.

Here's what a few attendees told us:

"I think it's important that we organize and demonstrate on a micro-local level in addition to the big cities. There's a lot of talk about how the big cities are liberal strongholds. But there are all these little towns where people care also. I think it's important to show our voice here where we live to our neighbors." —Rhienn Davis, Forest Glen

"I tend to vote independently...I was going to give Donald Trump a chance, but honestly after what I've seen in this first week, I'm done. I'm ready for him to leave." —Rob Woeck, Edmonds

"Part of the reason why we're here is my complacency...we kept expecting someone else to do all this!" —Leslie Brown, Edmonds

"My grandmother came as a 14-year-old girl all by herself...our country has always stood for immigrants...we're better for our diversity." —Julene Newland-Pyfer

 

Maria Serka (left) of Shoreline immigrated from Ecuador. But she says she came to the Edmonds rally with her family to show solidarity for her students, some of whom she says are undocumented.
Credit KUOW Photo/Bond Huberman

"I've been on Facebook nonstop the past couple of days and decided it's time to show up. I know I have a lot of privilege as a white woman in this society and it's time for me to use my privilege and come out here and stand up for our Muslim neighbors and people of color and make sure they're protected." —Darcie Larson, Edmonds

Adama Loum and Ian Thompson came to this protest with their mom because they think "everyone should be treated equally." They thought more people would show up.
Credit KUOW Photo/Bond Huberman

  

"I believe in a firm immigration policy. But what he has going on is not a policy. It is a generalization based on religion...let's think this through and not just sign orders." —Diane Graham, Brier

Nicole Tiedeman and Kristine Walla, mother and daughter of Edmonds, join a protest outside the Edmonds QFC.
Credit KUOW Photo/Bond Huberman

