Seattle isn't alone: Resistance rises up in the 'burbs

Before crowds packed a protest in Seattle, another protest was already underway.

Dozens of residents crowded onto the four corners of Edmonds Way and 100th Ave W, a busy intersection where locals go for groceries and commuters zoom past to catch the ferry.

They chanted, "No hate! No fear! Refugees are welcome here!" and cheered as cars blared their horns.

Here's what a few attendees told us:

"I think it's important that we organize and demonstrate on a micro-local level in addition to the big cities. There's a lot of talk about how the big cities are liberal strongholds. But there are all these little towns where people care also. I think it's important to show our voice here where we live to our neighbors." —Rhienn Davis, Forest Glen

"I tend to vote independently...I was going to give Donald Trump a chance, but honestly after what I've seen in this first week, I'm done. I'm ready for him to leave." —Rob Woeck, Edmonds

"Part of the reason why we're here is my complacency...we kept expecting someone else to do all this!" —Leslie Brown, Edmonds

"My grandmother came as a 14-year-old girl all by herself...our country has always stood for immigrants...we're better for our diversity." —Julene Newland-Pyfer

"I've been on Facebook nonstop the past couple of days and decided it's time to show up. I know I have a lot of privilege as a white woman in this society and it's time for me to use my privilege and come out here and stand up for our Muslim neighbors and people of color and make sure they're protected." —Darcie Larson, Edmonds

"I believe in a firm immigration policy. But what he has going on is not a policy. It is a generalization based on religion...let's think this through and not just sign orders." —Diane Graham, Brier