Why hasn’t Seattle elected a women mayor in 91 years? KUOW listener Nic Roussow was curious about this and put the question to KUOW's Local Wonder project. To find the answer Bill Radke talks with Cathy Allen and Joni Balter.

Allen is co-founder of the Center for Women and Democracy at the University of Washington and longtime Seattle political consultant at her company, The Connections Group. Balter is host of Seattle Channel’s Civic Cocktail.