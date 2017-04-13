 In search of powerful citizenship? Try Civic Saturday | KUOW News and Information
Related Program: 
Speakers Forum

In search of powerful citizenship? Try Civic Saturday

By 48 minutes ago
  • The Citizen University team at Civic Saturday
    The Citizen University team at Civic Saturday
    Courtesy of Dave Hardwick

Civic Saturday is the brainchild of Eric Liu and Jená Cane, co-founders of the Seattle-based non-profit Citizen University. They call it the civic analog to church.

Like church, it brings people together but to ponder our civic lives. And like church, the gathering includes songs, readings of “scripture” taken from great American texts, silent reflection and a “sermon” given by Liu.

Eric Liu is an author and educator. His latest book is "You're More Powerful Than You Think: A Citizen's Guide to Making Change Happen." He and the Citizen University team took to the stage at Town Hall Seattle on Saturday, April 8.

Listen to a session from this year’s Citizen University below:

Tags: 
citizenship
politics
activism
books

Related Content

10 Seattleites rising up against Trump in their own way

By Apr 12, 2017
activists
Wenmei Hill

KUOW's politics team recently asked listeners: Has Donald Trump's election inspired you to get politically active for the first time? Here's a selection of responses we received. 

Here’s what Tea Party training looks like in Washington state

By Apr 11, 2017
Attendees of the Mar. 4 Spirit of America Rally in Olympia, a pro-Trump event organized by Tacoma Narrows Tea Party coordinator Peggy Hutt (center) of Gig Harbor.
Photo courtesy Peggy Hutt

Donald Trump’s election galvanized a wave of activism on the left, including the women’s march that some political scientists say was the largest in American history.

Campaigners on the right say they’ve been energized by the election as well, even here in deep-blue Puget Sound.


'Panic' over Trump takes us to activism we haven’t seen in 157 years

By Apr 11, 2017
People at a women's march on Seattle's Capitol Hill on Dec. 3.
KUOW Photo/Isolde Raftery

A new Republican president takes office. Half the nation is appalled.

But we're not talking about Donald Trump.