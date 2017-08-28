On The Scene Near The Chetco Bar Fire: A World War II Site Under Threat And Pay-It-Forward Beers

The Chetco Bar wildfire in southwest Oregon has been burning since July. It's now scorched about 118-,000 acres and it’s still completely uncontained. Last week it was designated the nation’s top priority wildfire.

The megafire is still burning just five miles outside the coastal city of Brookings. OPB/EarthFix reporter Jes Burns is on the scene asking questions and getting answers.

What’s the status this afternoon of both the fire and the evacuations it’s caused?

Things were holding strong on the fire lines as of Monday afternoon. The evacuation levels — calling for most residents to be ready to get out in case the fire becomes more of a threat — remain unchanged. Fire officials say this is really good news considering the weather conditions got hotter, drier and breezier over the weekend and they're expected to remain that way through the evening. So everyone is still on pretty high alert just in case

Officials warned this morning of ‘hazardous smoke impacts.’ How smoky is it there?

The smoke here has been gnarly – brutal in the mornings, especially. That’s when the breeze off the ocean drops and the smoke from the fire – about five miles away comes pouring down the mountains. I woke to what smelled like campfires in my hotel room this morning and the visibility was less than a quarter-mile.

In the afternoons here the sea breeze usually picks up and clears things out – and by Monday afternoon things had gotten much better. I’ve seen quite a few people around town walking with breathing masks on trying to keep out the worst of it. And others were out strolling on the beach this morning.

How is the community reacting to the stress of this very large fire burning nearby?

People seem to be really coming together. Along with more typical donations of food and supplies to those in need. An impromptu volunteer laundry service has been set up for firefighters; there’s a list going around of local people who will wash clothes at their houses for the people working here. I’m also hearing about local residents paying forward pints of beer at one local brewery for firefighters who come in after shift. A lot of community mobilization.

What's happening with a special cultural historic location within the burn zone and what’s being done to protect it?

There's a historic site in the forest burn zone east of Brookings. A Japanese floatplane actually dropped incendiary bombs up there in 1942. It’s the only place on the U.S. mainland where an enemy plane dropped bombs during the war.

Now there’s a trail and interpretive signs. Twenty years after that incident, the Japanese pilot who dropped the bomb visited Brookings and a coastal redwood was planted in commemoration. So fire crews here have gone in to try to safeguard the site. They've been wrapping all the interpretive signs and the tree itself in a fire-resistant material. The archeologist I spoke with says the goal is to give the tree and the signs a a fighting chance should the fire burn through.



