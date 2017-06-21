 Say her name: hundreds march for Charleena Lyles in Seattle | KUOW News and Information

Say her name: hundreds march for Charleena Lyles in Seattle

By Angela Nhi Nguyen & Megan Farmer 1 hour ago
  • A large crowd marches on Sand Point Way NE after a vigil honoring Charleena Lyles was held at Solid Ground Brettler Family Place on Tuesday, June 19, 2017, in Seattle, Washington.
    KUOW Photo/Megan Farmer
  • Nakeya Isabell, center, a cousin of Charleena Lyles, chants
    KUOW Photo/Megan Farmer
  • A crowd gathers at the intersection of NE Pacific St., and Montlake Blvd. NE, on Tuesday, June 19, 2017, in Seattle, Washington.
    KUOW Photo/Megan Farmer
  • Robin Cockerherm, a cousin of Charleena Lyles, becomes emotional during a vigil on Tuesday, June 19, 2017, at Solid Ground Brettler Family Place in Seattle, Washington.
    KUOW Photo/Megan Farmer
  • A sister of Charleena Lyles, Tiffany Rogers, speaks during a press conference and vigil on Tuesday, June 19, 2017, at the Solid Ground Brettler Family Place, in Seattle, Washington.
    KUOW Photo/Megan Farmer
  • Chris Cressel, a cousin of Charleena Lyles, holds a sign during a press conference at the Solid Ground Brettler Family Place on Tuesday, June 19, 2017, in Seattle, Washington.
    KUOW Photo/Megan Farmer
  • People link arms as they walk toward a police blockade at the intersection of NE Pacific St. and Montlake Blvd. NE after a vigil for Charleena Lyles on Tuesday, June 19, 2017, in Seattle, Washington.
    KUOW Photo/Megan Farmer
  • A Seattle Police Officer stands at the intersection of Montlake Blvd. NE, and NE Pacific St., on Tuesday, June 19, 2017, in Seattle, Washington.
    KUOW Photo/Megan Farmer
  • A large crowd walks on Sand Point Way NE on Tuesday, June 19, 2017, after a vigil honoring Charleena Lyles at the Solid Ground Brettler Family Place, in Seattle, Washington.
    KUOW Photo/Megan Farmer
  • Andre Taylor, Shanee Isabell, center, and Chris Cressel, right, stand next to a line of Seattle Police Officers that are blocking the intersection of NE Pacific St., and Montlake Blvd. NE., on Tuesday, June 19, 2017, in Seattle, Washington.
    KUOW Photo/Megan Farmer
  • Bruce McGregor raises his fist in the air while walking with a large crowd after a vigil honoring Charleena Lyles on Tuesday, June 19, 2017, in Seattle, Washington.
    KUOW Photo/Megan Farmer
  • Seattle Police Officers block the intersection of NE Pacific St., and Montlake Blvd. NE., on Tuesday, June 19, 2017, in Seattle, Washington.
    KUOW Photo/Megan Farmer
  • Candles surround a photograph of Charleena Lyles after a vigil was held at Solid Ground Brettler Family Place on Tuesday, June 19, 2017, in Seattle, Washington.
    KUOW Photo/Megan Farmer

Hundreds of people gathered in Seattle’s Magnuson Park Tuesday night to remember Charleena Lyles, the 30-year-old black woman who was fatally shot by Seattle police on Sunday.

Chants filled the air.

“‘Say her name!”

“Charleena!”

People held signs with the hashtag, SAYHERNAME, as they marched with loud voices below gray skies.

On Sunday, Lyles reported a burglary in her apartment. Seattle Police responded to the call knowing that she had reached out previously on a separate occasion. That time, they were able to deescalate the situation.

But this time the encounter ended with gunshots that killed Lyles.

Lyles’s older sister, Monika Williams, told the gathering that she’s trying to make sense of what happened as she grieves.

“It’s hard for me to process, for one, because I can’t see anywhere where you can tell me that that force was needed,” she said.

Other family members who spoke about Lyles included her other siblings, cousins and neighbors like Alaina Williams.

Alaina Williams
Credit KUOW Photo/Megan Farmer

“She was my good friend, a devoted mother, a great mother as that. And I miss her dearly. And I’m just heartbroken,” she said.

Lyles was the mother of four with a fifth on the way. Her older sister Monika said she’s trying to be strong, in order to honor her sister.

“She said that she was gonna be famous and that she would touch this world. I never thought that it would be like this. I really never thought that it would be like this.”

