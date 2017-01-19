Roy Hargrove's last shows tonight at the Dakota

Today's Morning Edition music is from the Roy Hargrove quartet.

Hargrove is a Grammy-winning jazz trumpeter. He was born in Texas, and started playing trumpet at a young age.

Reknowned trumpet player Wynton Marsalis actually visited Hargrove's high school and recognized his talent, boosting his career.

He's now known for experimenting with a host of different musical styles. That includes Latin and Cuban music, string ballads and hip-hop.

He's in town this week for four shows at the Dakota Jazz Club. The last two are Thursday at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

