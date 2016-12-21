Republican to Republicans: Battle hate speech against Muslims

There’s a war going on for the soul of the Republican Party, according to former state chairman Chris Vance.

He told KUOW’s Kim Malcolm about what happened when he shared an editorial on his Facebook page that called on people to reach out to their Muslim neighbors in the holiday season.

“I expected what I actually got, which is a lot of support but then an awful lot of people saying incredibly hateful things,” Vance said.

He told Malcolm he thinks it’s important for Republicans to challenge hate speech.

“If you have hate-filled views about our neighbors, you aren’t welcome in the party of Abraham Lincoln, Teddy Roosevelt and Ronald Reagan.”