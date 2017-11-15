 The Record: Wednesday, November 15, 2017 | KUOW News and Information
The Record: Wednesday, November 15, 2017

By Jason Pagano 48 minutes ago
  • KUOW's Bill Radke
    KUOW's Bill Radke
    KUOW PHOTO/MEGAN FARMER

State lawmakers will get more sexual harassment-prevention training. Will that help reduce harassment and assault by lawmakers, staffers and lobbyists in Olympia? KUOW's Austin Jenkins is back on the show to tell us the latest on how state government is changing how it handles misconduct in the workplace.

Movies like "Frozen" might seem to have an empowering message. Do they really? We'll meet two University of Washington researchers who are running movie screenplays though a gender bias filter to find out.

And, what's better? Hosting a dinner party, or going out to brunch? We probably won't convince the authors of Brunch is Hell, but we're going to try.

Listen to the full show above or check out a list of our stories.

Related Content

Washington Senate Will Require Annual Sexual Harassment Training

By 7 hours ago

Beginning next year, Washington state senators and Senate staff will be required to take annual sexual harassment training. The Senate’s operations committee unanimously approved that requirement at a meeting Tuesday night.

Women See 'Surge' Opportunity To Address Sexual Harassment At State Capitol

By 3 hours ago

In response to recent reports about sexual harassment at the Washington state Capitol, a state Senate committee voted Tuesday night to require all senators and staff to take annual sexual harassment training.

The vote by the Senate’s Facilities and Operations Committee was unanimous.

My family escaped Vietnam. Others in their boat were not so lucky

By Thanh Tan Nov 14, 2017
Kristie Nguyen and Thanh Tan visit a family memorial in Vietnam.
KUOW Photo/Caroline Chamberlain

I was 6 or 7 years old. And I didn’t want to go to swimming lessons at the YMCA.

Like, I really didn’t want to go.