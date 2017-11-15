The Record: Wednesday, November 15, 2017

State lawmakers will get more sexual harassment-prevention training. Will that help reduce harassment and assault by lawmakers, staffers and lobbyists in Olympia? KUOW's Austin Jenkins is back on the show to tell us the latest on how state government is changing how it handles misconduct in the workplace.

Movies like "Frozen" might seem to have an empowering message. Do they really? We'll meet two University of Washington researchers who are running movie screenplays though a gender bias filter to find out.

And, what's better? Hosting a dinner party, or going out to brunch? We probably won't convince the authors of Brunch is Hell, but we're going to try.

Listen to the full show above or check out a list of our stories.