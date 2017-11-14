The Record: Tuesday, November 14, 2017

Last summer's top-grossing movies: "Guardians of the Galaxy" from Marvel Comics, "Spiderman" and "Wonder Woman." Superheroes are big with audiences. Meanwhile, organized religion has declined in this country. Is that a coincidence? Or are superheroes the new religion? We talk with Reza Aslan, author of "God: A Human History," and Seattle writer G. Willow Wilson, author of the latest Ms. Marvel series.

And year after year, the holiday shopping season tempts you to spend irrationally. We'll get some help from behavioral economist Dan Ariely, author of "Dollars and Sense: How We Misthink Money and How to Spend Smarter."

Listen to the full show above or check out a list of our stories.