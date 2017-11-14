 The Record: Tuesday, November 14, 2017 | KUOW News and Information
The Record: Tuesday, November 14, 2017

By KUOW Staff 19 minutes ago
  • KUOW PHOTO/MEGAN FARMER

Last summer's top-grossing movies: "Guardians of the Galaxy" from Marvel Comics, "Spiderman" and "Wonder Woman." Superheroes are big with audiences. Meanwhile, organized religion has declined in this country. Is that a coincidence? Or are superheroes the new religion? We talk with Reza Aslan, author of "God: A Human History," and Seattle writer G. Willow Wilson, author of the latest Ms. Marvel series. 

And year after year, the holiday shopping season tempts you to spend irrationally. We'll get some help from behavioral economist Dan Ariely, author of "Dollars and Sense: How We Misthink Money and How to Spend Smarter."

Listen to the full show above or check out a list of our stories.

'A big ol' poopfest': Seahawks carnage and the future of Thursday Night Football

By & Adwoa Gyimah-Brempong 23 hours ago
Michael-Shawn Dugar, Seahawks reporter for Seattle PI.
KUOW Photo/Megan Farmer

Last Thursday’s Seahawks game was a great opportunity to practice up on some Greek vocabulary terms. Let’s start with “Pyrrhic victory.”

When do we cut ties with artists who have been accused of sexual assault?

By & Nov 13, 2017
The theater revised its number of seats down from 798 to 570. The seats are leather and offer enough leg room for an average size adult woman to fully extend her legs (claim tested).
KUOW Photo/Posey Gruener

Bill Radke talks to Dominique Cantwell, executive director of Bainbridge Performing Arts, and Warren Etheredge, curator of  Walla Walla Movie Crush and former programmer for the Seattle International Film Festival, about how they decide, as gatekeepers for arts organizations, when to cut ties with national artists who have been accused of assault and when to showcase their work. 

'Thoughts and prayers are not enough': Faith in the wake of Sutherland Springs

By & Adwoa Gyimah-Brempong Nov 9, 2017
Flickr Photo/C. Jill Reed (CC BY 2.0)/flic.kr/p/4ohmf7

The massacre in Sutherland Springs last weekend was yet another moment in the painful parade of gun violence in America. This particular tragedy is also part of a long history of violence against religious sanctuaries, dating back to the Civil Rights movement and beyond.