The Record: Thursday, November 9, 2017

Seattle elected a woman to be its mayor for the first time in almost a century. Vancouver did the same, for the first time in the city's entire 160 years. Why are more women running and winning? We talk with political consultant Cathy Allen.

Also, what will Seattle-area clergy members say to their congregations this weekend about the church shooting in Texas? We're joined by Pastor Priscilla Paris-Austin of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Imam Adam Jamal of the Muslim Association of Puget Sound and Rabbi Daniel Weiner of Seattle's Temple De Hirsch Sinai.

And Facebook says if there's a photo of you that you don't want the world to see... send it to Facebook, maybe they'll keep it private for you. We'll talk about that idea with University of Washington data ethicist Anna Lauren Hoffman.

