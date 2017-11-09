 The Record: Thursday, November 9, 2017 | KUOW News and Information
The Record

The Record: Thursday, November 9, 2017

By KUOW Staff 5 minutes ago

Seattle elected a woman to be its mayor for the first time in almost a century. Vancouver did the same, for the first time in the city's entire 160 years. Why are more women running and winning? We talk with political consultant Cathy Allen.

Also, what will Seattle-area clergy members say to their congregations this weekend about the church shooting in Texas? We're joined by Pastor Priscilla Paris-Austin of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Imam Adam Jamal of the Muslim Association of Puget Sound and Rabbi Daniel Weiner of Seattle's Temple De Hirsch Sinai.

And Facebook says if there's a photo of you that you don't want the world to see... send it to Facebook, maybe they'll keep it private for you. We'll talk about that idea with University of Washington data ethicist Anna Lauren Hoffman.

Listen to the full show above or check out a list of our stories.

Election results: Durkan declared next Seattle mayor

By KUOW Staff Nov 7, 2017
Jenny Durkan waves to supporters after giving a speech on Tuesday, November 7, 2017, at The Westin in Seattle.
KUOW Photo/Megan Farmer

Update 11/8/2017, 4:15 p.m.

Jenny Durkan has won the race for Seattle mayor. 

She had a strong lead on opponent Cary Moon after initial results Tuesday night, and Moon did not make up ground after the latest results were posted Wednesday afternoon.

West Coast Democrats Behind 'Great Blue Wall' Push Progressive Climate Agenda

By editor 23 hours ago

Later this week, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Oregon Gov. Kate Brown will discuss how the West Coast can push a progressive agenda to curb carbon emissions.

For years, Inslee — who has been called the green governor — has pushed to tax his state’s biggest polluters. But with a Republican-controlled state Senate, the ambitious plan languished.

On Tuesday, Republicans lost their one-vote majority in the Washington state Senate, giving Democrats control of the “great blue wall": full control over the legislatures across the West Coast in Oregon, Washington and California.

Texas Church Shooter May Have Been Motivated To Kill By 'Domestic Situation'

By Nov 6, 2017

Updated at 10:55 p.m. ET

A "domestic situation" might lie behind the massacre that unfolded at a small South Texas church during Sunday services, authorities say. At a news conference Monday, law enforcement officials explained that the gunman — identified by police as 26-year-old Devin Patrick Kelley — had sent threatening text messages to his mother-in-law, who is has attended the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

Currently, officials say they do not believe the attack was racially or religiously motivated.