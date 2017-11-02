The Record: Thursday, November 2, 2017

When Democratic state lawmaker Jim Jacks of Vancouver abruptly resigned his seat in 2011, the public was told it was for “personal and family reasons.” Turns out, there was more to the story. KUOW’s Austin Jenkins explains.

One curious listener asked KUOW’s Local Wonder: Where does my recycling go? We’ll tell you what happens to your recycling and how China is about to stop buying some of our waste. And we’ll answer your recycling questions with Kevin Kelly of Seattle’s Recology Cleanscapes.

Plus, the head of Seattle’s Allen Institute for Brain Science tells you how humans can keep up with Artificial Intelligence by making our brains more flexible, and Vaughn Palmer brings us the latest news from Canada.

Listen to the full show above or check out a list of our stories.