 The Record: Thursday, November 2, 2017 | KUOW News and Information
Related Program: 
The Record

The Record: Thursday, November 2, 2017

By KUOW Staff 27 minutes ago

When Democratic state lawmaker Jim Jacks of Vancouver abruptly resigned his seat in 2011, the public was told it was for “personal and family reasons.” Turns out, there was more to the story. KUOW’s Austin Jenkins explains.

One curious listener asked KUOW’s Local Wonder: Where does my recycling go? We’ll tell you what happens to your recycling and how China is about to stop buying some of our waste. And we’ll answer your recycling questions with Kevin Kelly of Seattle’s Recology Cleanscapes.

Plus, the head of Seattle’s Allen Institute for Brain Science tells you how humans can keep up with Artificial Intelligence by making our brains more flexible, and Vaughn Palmer brings us the latest news from Canada.

Listen to the full show above or check out a list of our stories.

Tags: 
Full Record

Related Content

You can recycle bottle caps! And styrofoam! And...

By & Adwoa Gyimah-Brempong 40 minutes ago
KUOW Photo/Megan Farmer

Do you ever come across an item - bottle caps, styrofoam - you’re not sure you can recycle? Or did you read the story about China no longer accepting our recyclables and panic? Elijah Wolfson, science editor at the news outlet Quartz, spoke to Bill Radke about the global economy that trades in cardboard boxes and tin cans.

And for a perspective on recycling that’s closer to home, Kevin Kelly joined Bill for a listener question and answer. Kelly is general manager of Recology Cleanscapes, a sorting facility in the Georgetown neighborhood of Seattle. (He also won $15 off Bill in a conversation about his own recycling behavior.)

Allegations Of Inappropriate Behavior Led To Washington Lawmaker's Resignation In 2011

By 8 hours ago

A Washington state lawmaker who abruptly resigned his seat in March 2011 had been accused by a female staff member of inappropriate behavior.  

That’s according to a statement released late Wednesday by House Majority Leader Pat Sullivan in response to renewed questions from the media about the resignation of Democrat Jim Jacks of Vancouver.  

How things got weird between Seattle and Amazon

By , & 14 hours ago
Amazon employees walk in front of a map highlighting 238 cities that submitted bids for Amazon's second headquarters in the lobby of the Day 1 building on Tuesday, October 24, 2017, in Seattle.
KUOW Photo/Megan Farmer

So.

It’s been a little tense in Seattle since Amazon started shopping around for a new city to love.