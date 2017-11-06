 The Record: Monday, November 6, 2017 | KUOW News and Information
The Record

The Record: Monday, November 6, 2017

By KUOW Staff 59 minutes ago

Former Hole drummer Patty Schemel is telling her story of addiction, recovery and coming up in Seattle's music scene. She'll tell you about her memoir, "Hit So Hard."

KUOW's Olympia correspondent Austin Jenkins gives us an update from the state capitol, where more than 150 women have signed a letter saying it's time to end sexual harassment and assault.

Big tech companies are in trouble over Russian ads and fake news. Are they going to do anything differently? Geekwire's Todd Bishop catches us up on what's likely to happen after last week's Congressional hearings.

And whether your kids are getting the new iPhone X – or you're getting the new iPhone X and your kids are getting your old phone when you upgrade – the screens we carry around with us keep getting more powerful and attractive. What should parents do about it? Geekwire's Todd Bishop and Parent Map's Jody Allard are here to help.

Listen to the full show above or check out a list of our stories.

Full Record

175 Women Demand Change To Culture, Sexual Harassment Policies At Washington Legislature

By editor 4 hours ago

More than 170 women who work or have worked at the state Capitol have signed onto a letter urging sweeping change at the Legislature to end inappropriate behavior and misconduct women say they face on the job.

Our lives have been changed by technology, but our physiology has not.

By & Adwoa Gyimah-Brempong 1 hour ago
A little girl looks over her father's shoulder at a smartphone.
Flickr Photo/Lynn Friedman (CC BY 2.0)/https://flic.kr/p/s29eap

How do old parenting dilemmas adapt to new technologies? Parents: when you’re raising kids in the technological age, how much wiggle room with screen time do you give them? How has your own tech use changed in response to what you want them to be doing? And… is it really tech time if everyone is playing with a sensor-enabled ball, but you’re all outside?

Geekwire co-founder Todd Bishop, and Jody Allard, managing editor of ParentMap, explored those questions in conversation with Bill Radke. They spoke about the pressures of parenting in public, the ambient nature of today’s technologies, and the values of boredom.

It's Amazon's neighborhood. I just live in it.

By Nov 2, 2017
Deborah Bartlett, shown here in her kitchen with Ponch Hartley, cooks meals in her South Lake Union home so she's not tempted to patronize her neighborhod's pricey restaurants.
KUOW Photo/Megan Farmer

What's it like to live a middle class lifestyle in Amazon's neighborhood?

Deborah Bartlett knows. She's a teacher. And like half the people in Seattle, she earned less than $50,000 last year. She works part time at a school near Amazon’s headquarters.