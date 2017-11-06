The Record: Monday, November 6, 2017

Former Hole drummer Patty Schemel is telling her story of addiction, recovery and coming up in Seattle's music scene. She'll tell you about her memoir, "Hit So Hard."

KUOW's Olympia correspondent Austin Jenkins gives us an update from the state capitol, where more than 150 women have signed a letter saying it's time to end sexual harassment and assault.

Big tech companies are in trouble over Russian ads and fake news. Are they going to do anything differently? Geekwire's Todd Bishop catches us up on what's likely to happen after last week's Congressional hearings.

And whether your kids are getting the new iPhone X – or you're getting the new iPhone X and your kids are getting your old phone when you upgrade – the screens we carry around with us keep getting more powerful and attractive. What should parents do about it? Geekwire's Todd Bishop and Parent Map's Jody Allard are here to help.

Listen to the full show above or check out a list of our stories.